 »   »   » Krushna Abhishek’s Show NOT Replacing Kapil’s Show; Krushna Wants To Promote His New Show On TKSS!

Krushna Abhishek's new show is making a lot of buzz these days! It is just because of the reports that said that the actors who quit Kapil Sharma's show (especially Sunil Grover) will be seen on Krushna's new show that will be aired on Sony TV.

There were also reports that The Kapil Sharma Show will be replaced by Krushna's show! But, Krushna has clarified the rumours. Read on....

Krushna’s New Show Is NOT Replacing TKSS! In a live chat with a leading daily, Krushna has said that his show is not replacing Kapil's show. He has also clarified that there is no rivalry between them and he wants to promote his show on The Kapil Sharma's Show! No Rivalry Between Krushna & Kapil Krushna was quoted by TOI as saying, "There is no rivalry or controversy this time as Kapil's show airs at 9 PM and our new show will come at 8 PM." No Competition Between Kapil & Krushna "It has nothing to do with Kapil or his show. There was a constant competition between Comedy Nights Bachao and Kapil's show, The Kapil Sharma Show as both aired at the same time, but now we are on the same channel." Krushna Wants To Promote His Show On Kapil’s Show "In fact, I have told the channel that I want to go on Kapil's show to promote our new show. I am desperately waiting for the moment when Kapil and I will share the stage together." Ali, Sugandha & Sanket On Krushna’s New Show Krushna's show will have Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle. According to the report, the show is produced by Preeti Simoes under her new company which she has named after her late dog. Krushna’s New Show To Replace SBK If everything goes as per the plan, the show will be aired from July 15. Krushna's new show will be replacing Sabse Bada Kalakaar! Sunil Grover To Make Guest Appearances We had reported that Sunil Grover will just be making guest appearances on the show and is not a permanent cast of the show. Krushna Talks About Sunil Krushna added, "I don't know but he (Sunil) hasn't given any confirmation. Since he hasn't confirmed so I can't say anything for sure." Krushna Praises Kapil About Kapil, Krushna said, "He (Kapil) is a wonderful person and one of the best comedians in our country. Kapil Sharma is one of the best stand up comedians we have." Krushna On Kapil… "Every person has his/her USP. People love him and I like him. We are proud that we have got such an entertainer. I don't have any rivalry there can be professional show's rivalry." Krushna’s ‘OMG Moment’ Until now, his ‘OMG moment' was replacing Kapil's show (CNWK) with his own show (CNB). Now that he is working with Kapil's family, it has changed! He even added that the day he and Kapil come together, it will be biggest entertainer show!

Krushna and Bharti Singh create a wonderful team. But this time, he will be seen sans Bharti. He adds that he will miss her.

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Bharti is one of the best persons I have ever met in my life. She is so humorous, I don't even have to explain myself when I talk about Bharti because everyone knows how humorous she is."

"As a person she is a very good human being. I have been working with her for the past three years. She has always taken care of me on stage and elsewhere too, so I have an emotional connect with her."

"I will definitely miss Bharti in this show. I wish she was also there with me, but she can't do that since she will be doing something different at that time. I have an amazing equation with Bharti. I really love her."

Well, we are eagerly waiting for Krushna's show! What about you? Hit the comment box to share your views...