 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica Fernandes Comes Out In Support Of Shaheer Sheikh Again!

Television heart-throb Shaheer Sheikh, is juggling with multiple projects in hand, including his hit TV show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and a few Indonesian projects. Last month, the actor's absence from the sets of KRPKAB raised many eyebrows, while he was in Indonesia for his work commitments.

A few haters even called him 'irresponsible' fot taking long breaks from the show, but his co-star and 'good friend' Erica Fernandes defended Shaheer's absence through a lengthy post on her Twitter handle.

Well, it does not end here. Recently, a mother and daughter duo came to visit Shaheer on the sets. Owing to his tight schedule, the actor was unable to spend time with them! They reportedly created a scene and and even stated that he has an ego issue!

While Shaheer chose to ignore the issue, Erica came out in support of the actor and stated that he was not wrong at all, in a lengthy message on Twitter. Read on to know more...

Erica's Message Erica came out in support of her co-star and good friend, Shaheer. She posted a message on Twitter and captioned it as, "Not trying to demean anyone or disrespect anyone. But i am not going to support anyone trying to spoil a persons name for no fault of his." 'Shaheer Did Not Disrespect Anyone', Says Erica "Clearing a few things out.. for while i was there and was a witness to what happened. Shaheer did not disrespect anyone neither did he insult anyone. We 3 artist were rehearsing in a room on sets when 2 ladies (mother and daughter) came without permission on the sets knocking on the door n then opend the door and asked shaheer to meet them .. he very respectfully told them that we were rehearsing and are busy right now." Shaheer & Erica Left To Shoot A Scene "She asked when can when can we meet you and he replied you can meet with the production guys. After which we left for the scene and they were standing at the door of the room which is ethically not right for anyone to do." The Lady Insulted Shaheer "The production guys asked them to move while we were going back to the room and then the lady started to insult shaheer loudly creating a scene for no reason saying he has a big ego and this ego is not good while he didnt do or say anything." Shaheer Stopped Production Guys From Calling The Security "Listening to this the production guys didnt like their behaviour and asked them to leave, when the lady dint spoke yelling they decided to call the security. Nothing was said or done by shaheer. Infact he stopped the production guys from calling the security." Erica Supports Shaheer "Firstly, no one is supposed to come without permission on sets .. 2ndly you arent supposed to knock on the door of the artist, you need to talk to someone from the production team if you can meet / when can you meet the artist."

"These are basic rules followed on any set. Even media personnels are not allowed to knock on our doors directly. They hv to speak with the production team and then they speak with us."

"And the 2 ladies had not informed or taken permission from anyone on the sets that they would be coming or they wanted to meet with us. I just thought for youll to judge or comment on this youll should know the actual, non biased truth of what happened that day on set," concluded Erica.

Well, at least after this, all the speculations should be put to rest.