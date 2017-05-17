 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Shaheer Sheikh Slams The Media For Spreading Rumours!

Television heart-throb Shaheer Sheikh is in news for quite sometime now. Recently, the actor was unable to spend time with the visitors on sets owing to his busy schedule. They reportedly created a scene and and even stated that he has an ego issue!

His co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Erica Fernandes came out in support of the actor. Not long ago, we had reported that while filming for an intimate scene with Erica, Shaheer had demanded privacy and had asked the reporters to leave the venue, much to their shock.

The reporters tried to convince the actor, but in vain. If reports are to be believed, the media personnel on the sets were quite miffed with the actor's statement! But, when Shaheer was asked to comment on the issue, he rubbished the reports and whisked off!

But, the cat is out of the bag now! Here, we bring you more details regarding the incident which took place that day. Reportedly, Shaheer wanted the media personnel to leave the set right away.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "When the crew tried to calm down the angry actor, he gave them an ultimatum: Throw the journalist out or else I won't shoot the scene."

Furthermore, he told the reporter, "You go out and then spread rumours. It will be better if I do not allow you to come to the sets." Unbelievable, isn't it?

The production team then decided to bow down to Shaheer's demands and the media personnel were escorted out of the sets, post which the shooting took place smoothly.