 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Shaheer Sheikh Slams The Media For Spreading Rumours!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Television heart-throb Shaheer Sheikh is in news for quite
sometime now. Recently, the actor was unable to spend time with the
visitors on sets owing to his busy schedule. They reportedly
created a scene and and even stated that he has an ego issue!
His co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Erica Fernandes came out in
support of the actor. Not long ago, we had reported that while
filming for an intimate scene with Erica, Shaheer had demanded
privacy and had asked the reporters to leave the venue, much to
their shock.
The reporters tried to convince the actor, but in vain. If
reports are to be believed, the media personnel on the sets were
quite miffed with the actor's statement! But, when Shaheer was
asked to comment on the issue, he rubbished the reports and whisked
off!
But, the cat is out of the bag now! Here, we bring you more
details regarding the incident which took place that day.
Reportedly, Shaheer wanted the media personnel to leave the set
right away.
A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "When the crew tried
to calm down the angry actor, he gave them an ultimatum: Throw the
journalist out or else I won't shoot the scene."
Furthermore, he told the reporter, "You go out and then spread
rumours. It will be better if I do not allow you to come to the
sets." Unbelievable, isn't it?
The production team then decided to bow down to Shaheer's
demands and the media personnel were escorted out of the sets, post
which the shooting took place smoothly.
Please Wait while comments are loading...