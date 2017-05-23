 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: OH NO! Sonakshi Refuses To Remarry Dev!

In Sony's popular soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, speculations were rife that television's favourite couple, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi will sort out their misunderstandings soon and re-unite soon. Well, fans have been waiting since long for their re-union.

And guess what? Their wish is finally fulfilled. For the uninitiated, Ishwari has recovered from the heart attack. She is indeed surprised when she gets to know that Sona, whom she considers as an 'outsider' has actually saved her from Khatri.

After this big revelation, Ishwari has developed a soft corner for Sonakshi and is grateful to her for saving from a big mess. Not only that, she invites the Bose family over dinner and subtly hints at their re-union.

In the upcoming episodes, Ishwari will state that, she is ready to accept Sonakshi as her daughter-in-law. Furthermore, she will tell that she is ready to let go off the past and accept Sona wholeheartedly.

We are very sure that, this will definitely enrage Bejoy, who still hates Dev and Ishwari for obvious reasons. Shockingly, Sonakshi will refuse to remarry Dev, too.

As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, "In the upcoming episodes of the series, Ishwari will ask Bejoy for the re-marriage of Dev and Sona but he will refuse considering the pain that Sona has gone through over the last few years. Sonakshi too will support her father's decision and refuse to re-marry Dev."

Will Dev manage to get back Sonakshi into his life? Stay tuned to know...