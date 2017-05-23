 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: OH NO! Sonakshi Refuses To Remarry Dev!

In Sony's popular soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,
speculations were rife that television's favourite couple, Dev
(Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi will sort
out their misunderstandings soon and re-unite soon. Well, fans have
been waiting since long for their re-union.
And guess what? Their wish is finally fulfilled. For the
uninitiated, Ishwari has recovered from the heart attack. She is
indeed surprised when she gets to know that Sona, whom she
considers as an 'outsider' has actually saved her from Khatri.
After this big revelation, Ishwari has developed a soft corner
for Sonakshi and is grateful to her for saving from a big mess. Not
only that, she invites the Bose family over dinner and subtly hints
at their re-union.
In the upcoming episodes, Ishwari will state that, she is ready
to accept Sonakshi as her daughter-in-law. Furthermore, she will
tell that she is ready to let go off the past and accept Sona
wholeheartedly.
We are very sure that, this will definitely enrage Bejoy, who still
hates Dev and Ishwari for obvious reasons. Shockingly, Sonakshi
will refuse to remarry Dev, too.
As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, "In the
upcoming episodes of the series, Ishwari will ask Bejoy for the
re-marriage of Dev and Sona but he will refuse considering the pain
that Sona has gone through over the last few years. Sonakshi too
will support her father's decision and refuse to re-marry Dev."
Will Dev manage to get back Sonakshi into his life? Stay tuned
to know...
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 18:25 [IST]
