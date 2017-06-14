 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Finally It’s Reunion Time! Sonakshi Proposes Dev In The Rain!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi makers have been keeping the audiences engaged with Dev and Sonkashi's (Erica Fernandes) reunion track. As we are aware, Ishwari is trying to reunite Dev and Sonakshi.

Ishwari asks Dev to find another girl for himself, so that Sonakshi confesses her love for Dev. Unfortunately, her plan backfires as Dev agrees to get married. But, Dev has other plans! He too, plans to make Sona confess her love by provoking her! Read on...

Nisha Stops The Engagement In the upcoming episodes, Nisha shocks everyone by stopping the engagement. She calls everyone including Dev and Sonakshi. Nisha Asks Dev Whether He Loves Sona! Nisha wants to clarify whether Dev loves Sonakshi, before starting a new life with him! Both Dev and Sonakshi will be shocked with Nisha's question! Sona Leaves The Venue Apparently, something happens during the engagement and Sona will leave the venue. Dev too, follows her. Sonakshi Proposes Dev In The Rain According to the latest promo, seeing Dev, Sonakshi asks him whether he wanted to tell something. Both of them are aware that they love and can't live without each other. Sonakshi & Elena Dev makes Sonakshi confess her love for him. Both of them finally reunite! Elena will be surprised to know this and asks Sonakshi as to how the miracle happened! Ishwari & Sonakshi Sonakshi reveals as to how she proposed Dev! Meanwhile, Ishwari comes to Sonakshi to meet her and both of them bond really well! Asha & Bijoy Sona reveals that it was she who confessed her love for Dev! Meanwhile, Asha tries to patch up Dev and Bejoy. She wants Bejoy to invite Dev to the house, but he hesitates to call him! Mamta Patnaik Mamta Patnaik shared this picture and wrote, "Baarish and #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi have a deep connection 😊."

Story So Far...

Ishwari requests Sonakshi to attend Dev and Nisha's engagement as she feels that Sona might stop the engagement.

Meanwhile, Bejoy calls Asha and asks as to what Ishwari is doing in their house. When Bejoy asks Ishwari about the reason of her visit, she gets teary-eyed. Ishwari asks Bejoy not to do the mistake that she did and lose his daughter like she lost her son!

Bejoy asks Sona whether she wants to attend Dev's engagement. Sourav watches Sona sitting sadly and provokes her by telling that she doesn't like Dev! Sona shouts at them and reveals that she loves Dev and cannot live without him.

Sourav asks Bejoy to let her attend Dev's engagement.

On the other hand, Nisha asks Elena about Dev and Sonakshi. Elena tells that they are confused about their relation. She tells Nisha that Dev and Sona can never be separated nor can they live together without fighting!

At the engagement ceremony, Dev keeps looking at the door to see for Sona's arrival! As soon as she enters the venue, Radha manages to take Sona with her, while Vicky asks Nisha and Dev to dance!