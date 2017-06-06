 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Ishwari's Plan Backfires; Sonakshi Lashes Out At Bejoy!

The fans of Sony's popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are eagerly waiting for their favourite jodi Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) reunion.

As we revealed earlier, Ishwari is grateful towards Sonakshi as the latter saved her from Khatri. She is now determined to reunite Dev and Sona. Ishwari and Asha plan to reunite the couple with a marriage drama but their plan backfire. Read on...

Ishwari's Plan Backfires But, Dev is ready to marry Payal. Ishwari and Asha are shocked to know as to how Dev agreed to get married to the girl in the first meeting itself! Dev & Sona's Nhok-Jhok Although Sonakshi is upset with Dev's decision, she doesn't express it. Dev could visibly see her getting irked and starts provoking her! Dev & Sona In the upcoming episode, Dev will watch Sona asleep on her office chair. He will be seen talking about their love saga. But as soon as she wakes up, he stops talking. Dev Wants Sona To Choose His Sherwani He asks Sona to select a ‘sherwani' for him for the engagement. He even tells her that he won't leave the room until she selects the dress. This irritates Sona. Dev Provokes Sonakshi Not just this, he even asks her to accompany him for shopping. He tries to make Sona jealous and wants her confess her love for him! But, will she confess her feelings? We have to wait and watch for the same. Bejoy & Sona After this incident, Sona returns home, where her father starts irritating her. He says Sona is strong and doesn't love Dev. This irks Sona, and she lashes out at him. Sona Lashes Out At Bejoy She blames her father for the problems between her and Dev. She tells him that he never loved Dev and that is the reason she is not with him now! Bejoy Shocked With Sona's Outburst Bejoy is already irked with Asha and Ishwari's plan to reunite Sona and Dev. Now, Sona's outburst has totally shocked Bejoy. All that he could do was to listen to Sona!

Story So Far...

Dev and Sona's nhok-jhok continues after meeting Payal. Dev tries to provoke Sona, while on the way home as she will not be able to drive. Sona is upset that Dev decided to marry Payal.

While Radha and Vicky are happy that Dev agreed to marry Payal, Asha and Ishwari are worried about Dev and Sonakshi.

Meanwhile, Soha gets to know that her dad Dev has decided to marry other woman, and is upset. She confronts Ishwari as the latter had promised that Dev would not marry any girl other than her mother Sona. She even warns Ishwari that if her father marries other woman, then she will never meet Ishwari!

Golu is also upset seeing his sister worried. He confronts Dev saying that he is upset that he didn't talk to them even once before taking such a big decision. Golu too runs away.

On the other hand, Elena asks Sona as to why is she pushing Dev into forceful marriage. But, Sona says that she was just helping Ishwari. She also clarifies that Dev is her ex-husband and that is all.