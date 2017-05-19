 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Kumkum Bhagya Actress Supriya Shukla To Enter The Show!

Of late, we have seen several new actors joining The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, it is said that Supriya Shukla, who plays Pragya's mother Sarla on Kumkum Bhagya, will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Yes, you read it right! Supriya will play a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who shifts to Mumbai on The Kapil Sharma Show. Previously, Supriya had played a funny woman in Saheb Biwi Aur Boss. Well, Surpiya is a wonderful actress, and we are sure that the audiences will love her new avatar on TKSS as well!

The actress was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I was a bit nervous since this happens to be my first stint with comedy. However, Kapil and his team were really supportive. I will be bringing in the Kanpur flavour, and have worked hard along with the writers of the show on the lingo as well."

The Kapil Sharma Show, which was topping the TRP charts, had dropped drastically after Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight. Post this incident, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar left the show as well. This had a great impact on the show.

As they say, the show must go on. Kapil and his team are trying their best to bring the show back to the top slot and they are succeeding in their attempt as well. We can see from past two weeks, the show is gradually climbing up the TRP chart.

We just hope the show gets back to the top slot soon! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...