 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya NEW PROMO: Abhi & Pragya Get Married; Is Raghuveer Pragya’s Father?

The makers of Kumkum Bhagya have been keeping the audiences glued to the television screens with Abhi and Pragya's reunion track. The audiences are aware that Abhi and Pragya are stuck in jungle because of Nikhil.

We had revealed about the wedding promo that Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia shot in the jungle, recently. Finally, the promo has been released. According to the latest spoiler, the most awaited Abhi and Pragya's wedding might happen soon! Read on...

Abhi Gains Consciousness Abhi gains consciousness, while Pragya introduces him to Raghuveer, who helped them. Abhi & Pragya In the promo, Pragya and Abhi are seen getting ready as the bride and groom in the jungle. Abhi is seen in white sherwani with floral prints, while Pragya is seen in a red lehenga. Abhi & Pragya Get Married Both Abhi and Pragya are extremely happy. Abhi makes Pragya wear the ‘mangalsutra' and fills her ‘maang'. The couple is also seen taking pheras in front of the idol of Lord Shiva. The Most Awaited Moment Voiceover: Woh rishta jisse hona tha sakaar, woh pal jisko sabhi ko tha intzaar, bandan Abhi-Pragya ka. Abhi thamega Pragya ka haat! Raghuveer Helps Abhi & Pragya We recently saw an elderly man, Raghuveer helping Pragya and Abhi, who are stuck in the forest. He even suggests Abhi and Pragya to get married. Raghuveer Advises Pragya Pragya tells him that they are a few unsolved problems in their lives. Raghuveer tells her that if they wait for the problem to be solved, they will not move on in their lives. He even suggests the same to Abhi. Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off If you recall, we had revealed that the makers are planning for a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, which will revolve around Pragya's father. Is Raghuveer Pragya’s Father? The makers gave us a hint as Pragya called Raghuveer as ‘baba' and even Abhi felt the man was taking care of him like how a father-in-law would. We assume the man to be Pragya's father, Raghuveer Arora! Since Pragya introduced herself as Pragya Mehra, he couldn't identify her!

Gorgeous to infinity 😍😍😍 June 23rd, 2017....9PM! #markit 🗓 A post shared by Sriti Jha FC (@teamsritij) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Story So Far....

Although, Abhi and Pragya escape from Nikhil's goons, they get into major trouble. They meet with an accident and Abhi falls unconscious. Pragya desperately tries to save Abhi and that is when an elderly man enters the scene.

The elderly man introduces himself as Raghuveer. He takes them to his house and helps the couple. He also asks Pragya about her problem but she hesitates to reveal it to him. The man insists and says she is like his daughter.

Pragya says that she hasn't seen her father, but feels a connection to the stranger. He asks her to address him as Papaji or whatever she likes. Pragya then calls him "Baba".

On the other hand, Nikhil's men and Purab, along with the police search for Abhi and Pragya. Nikhil gets into an argument with Alia as his car breaks down. He asks her to walk along or stay and wait for Abhi!

Alia knows that Nikhil wants her to leave and reveals the same to him! Nikhil hits the stone in frustration as his plan fails.