 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya New Promo: Testing Time For Abhi; Sriti Jha Undergoes Makeover Again!

Kumkum Bhagya has been topping the TRP charts. Of late the show has been keeping the audiences engaged with Abhi and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) marriage.Finally, Abhi regains his memory and just when they thought it was happy start, yet again Nikhil, Alia and Tanu's goons attack Abhi and Pragya.

In the attack, Pragya gets shot and she apparently dies! While Abhi is not ready to believe that she is dead and decides to search for her! The makers have released a new promo which looks interesting. Don't forget to watch the promo at the end...

Kumkum Bhagya New Promo In the promo, Abhi is seen driving. He recalls his moments spent with Pragya, holding her mangalsutra. Abhi Stops His Car Abhi talks to himself that their heart still beats for each other and he is sure that he will meet Pragya. He is seen suddenly stopping his car. Abhi Bumps Into Munni Just then bumps into Pragya's lookalike. He is shocked and calls her Pragya, while she leaves the place saying, she is ‘Munni'! Abhi Shocked Abhi is left shocked! According to report from a leading daily, Munni is an orphan and takes care of her sister and brother-in-law's two kids after they died in a road accident. Who Is Munni? "She earns her livelihood by selling stuff like kumkum, bangles and bindis. Munni is a smart girl, a little outspoken. She will be mouthing funny one liners in show." Sriti Jha’s Previous Looks Well, this will be Sriti Jha's fifth make over - first she was seen wearing salwar-kameez, post marriage she was seen wearing saris, and later she turned geeky after Abhi lost his memory. Sriti Jha’s Village Belle Look After taking over Abhi's property, she was seen in modern avatar. And now, she will be seen donning the look of a village belle, Munni. Kumkum Bhagya Mahaepisode Good news for the viewers is that they will get to watch the show for one hour until Kundali Bhagya starts airing. AbhiGya Reunion? But, the bad news is that we will have to wait a little longer for Abhi and Pragya's reunion.

Regarding her new look Sriti was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Kumkum Bhagya is so close to my heart that I started missing my character Pragya the moment I shot her death scene. I am extremely nervous about playing Munni. I hope we, as a team, are able to justify the character and continue to entertain the audience."

Till now, Pragya was seen proving her love, now it is testing time for Abhi! Is Munni faking her identity? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show....