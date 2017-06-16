Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off Kudali Bhagya’s Plot Revealed; Manit Joura Roped In!
We had recently reported that the makers of Kumkum Bhagya are planning for the show's spin-off, Kundali Bhagya! Apparently, the show might start from July 12 and take Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani's time slot.
We had recently revealed that Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen as male lead on the show. Read on to know the plot of the show....
Kundali Bhagya’s Plot
As revealed earlier, the show deals with Pragya's past and her family. It will so happen that Pragya's father and mother will have issues in their marriage and they part ways.
Pragya’s Father
As assumed, Pragya's father's (Raghuveer) role will be played by Vijay Kashyap. Raghuveer and Sarla will have four daughters.
Pragya’s Sisters
Two kids (Pragya and Bulbul) will stay with Sarla, while the other two daughters will be looked after by their dad, Raghuveer. But the sisters will not have clue about each other.
Pragya’s Father’s Death
The opening episode will show Pragya's father's death. Before breathing his last, he will tell his daughters about his family. He will also ask them to meet their mom and sister Pragya, who are in
Mumbai.
Pragya’s Sisters Go In Search Of Their Family In Mumbai!
Kundali Bhagya will show how Pragya's sister will struggle to find her and Sarla. During this journey, they will meet their love of their lives - Karan and Rishabh.