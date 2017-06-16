 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off ‘Kundali Bhagya’: Dheeraj Dhoopar Roped In!

We had recently reported that the makers of Kumkum Bhagya are planning for the show's spin-off named Kundali Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya will replace Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. But, since the casting process has just begun, we will have to wait for some more time for it to go on air. The latest report reveals that the makers have roped in Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was last seen on Sasural Simar Ka.

Dheeraj was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "This is a dream project as the audience will get to see me in a never-seen-before avatar. After portraying a doting husband in 'SSK', I will now play a flamboyant and stylish Casanova."

When asked as to whether he is nervous that people would compare him to Kumkum Bhagya's lead actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj clarified that he is not taking over anyone!

Kumkum Bhagya NEW PROMO: Abhi & Pragya Get Married; Is Raghuveer Pragya's Father?

Dheeraj further added, "Of course, Shabbir has done a swell job on his show, but 'Kundali Bhagya' is my project. There will be comparisons, but I will carve out my own identity with the new show."

Apparently, Kundali Bhagya deals with Pragya's family. Recently, on Kumkum Bhagya, a new character - Raghuveer was introduced. We assume it to be Pragya's father, around whom the spin-off story moves.

Are you excited for Kundali Bhagya? Hit the comment box to share your views...