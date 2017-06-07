 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off To Go On Air Soon; Read LATEST Updates….

Kumkum Bhagya is topping the TRP charts. Although the show has been dragging and featured repetitive content, the makers have managed to keep the audiences hooked to the show.

The makers now want to cash in on the popularity of the show. We witnessed how Ishqbaaz makers cashed in on the popularity of the show with the spin-off show Dil Bole Oberoi. We had also reported that the Kumkum Bhayga makers are also coming up with a spin-off show. Read the latest details....

Kundali Bhagya According to the latest reports, Kumkum Bhagya spin-off is named as ‘Kundali Bhagya'! As we revealed earlier, the spin-off will showcase Pragya's family story! Kundali Bhagya To Replace ETRETR Also, the show will go on air soon! If we are to go by the latest buzz, Kundali Bhagya will replace Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, that is going off air on July 4. Kundali Bhagya’s Track Kumkum Bhagya deals with Abhi and Pragya's love story and also showcases Abhi's family story. The show has been topping the TRP charts courtesy Abhi and Pragya's track! It has to be seen, whether the new show impresses the audiences or not. Kumkum Bhagya’s Latest Update Currently, on Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi has stopped his marriage with Tanu and is stuck in the kidnappers' den to rescue Pragya! Abhi Stuck In Nikhil’s Trap Once again, Pragya will be rescuing Abhi as he is caught in Nikhil's trap. Alia too, has reached the place and wants her 'bhai' to be safe, but Nikhil has some other plans! Sharpshooter (Killer) Appointed To Kill AbhiGya A sharpshooter (killer) calls Nikhil, who decides to kill bother Pragya and Abhi. Alia is suspicious about Nikhil and decides to keep an eye on him. Tanu Unconscious On the other hand, at the Mehra house, Tanu is seen unconscious. As soon as she gains consciousness, Daasi and Jhanki sedate her again! Pragya Rescues Abhi After having a good time with Abhi, Pragya manage to trap the goons. She hits the goons and free Abhi. It has to be seen whether they manage to escape from Nikhil's trap!

The fans have been waiting for Abhi and Pragya's reunion. But the dragging plot, has disappointed them. It is only because of Abhi and Pragya, fans are watching the show!

Have a look at some of fans' messages on social media (on Kumkum Bhagya fan pages) who are irritated with the current plot....

lav‏ @lav2725: 2 mths of boring,useless,prolonged episodes already telecast with Tanu's wedding drama in #kumkumbhagya since Apr 2nd week,what more bells?

Priyanka Awasthi‏ @Dntjudgemeok27: Plzzz give a ryt direction to this serial.. bewjha story q bhdhaye jare h.. kbhi acha hoga prgya k sath.. ??

Ajay u holgunde‏: Are kuch to reham kro dekhne valon par ...Series ab headach ban gayi hai...Ab month hone ko aya vahi faltu chal rha hai....

Vineethapithani: Air kitna din tak yeah drama chalegi kitne bar untie karogie bewakuf serial hogaya.

Apshara16: This is way too much drama... they should have done with this.

Dava_ramsubag: Oh gosh enough dragging with this get to the fun part nah 😕😕😕😕.

Lav2725: As expected they both will escape run outside the den and land up with that hired killer whose entry finally happened :(( so much more drag is still pending...

Atutkw@lav2725: it will be interesting if the murder falling in love with Pragya 😁😚😏@anilnagpal @nitin_tintin10.