 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Abhi In Nikhil’s Trap; Pragya Fights With Goons To Rescue Abhi!

The makers of Kumkum Bhagya are keeping the viewers glued to the television with Pragya's (Sriti Jha) kidnap drama.

We saw how Abhi halts his marriage with Tanu and goes in search of Pragya. Tanu gets irked by this and asks Nikhil to kill Pragya. But Pragya escapes from the kidnapper's den. When Nikhil gets to know that Pragya has escaped, he beats the goons and asks them to find her.

Nikhil informs Tanu about Pragya's escape, who gets worried. She asks Nikhil to find her soon. On the other hand, Abhi finds the truck in which Pragya was kidnapped and follows it. He reaches the kidnappers' den.

Abhi beats the goons and asks about Pragya. The goons reveal that Pragya has escaped. Later, they beat Abhi and tie him up. In fact, Nikhil even plans to kill Abhi as he wants to take revenge on him!

Nikhil informs Tanu that Abhi has come to their place searching for Pragya. They have tied him up. Alia gets to know that Nikhil has kidnapped Abhi and slaps Tanu. She decides to go to the place, while Tanu tries to stop her.

On the other hand, Pragya, who has goons' walkie-talkie, gets to know that Abhi is in trouble. She stops the truck in which she was travelling (after escaping from the goons). She gets a lift from another vehicle and reaches the kidnappers' den.

In the upcoming episode, Pragya will be seen fighting with goons. Abhi will be impressed with Pragya as she is risking her life to save him!

Will Abhi and Pragya escape from Nikhil's men? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...