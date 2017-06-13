 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: Finally It’s Happening! Abhi & Pragya To Get Married In The Jungle! (PICS)

Kumkum Bhagya has been topping the TRP charts. The makers of the show have been keeping the audiences engaged with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) kidnap drama!

The audiences will be happy to know that finally, Abhi will soon marry Pragya! Read on to know more and check out the pictures....

Alia, Tanu & Nikhil Worried It has to be recalled that Alia, Tanu and Nikhil were worried as Abhi and Pragya escaped. Alia is suspicious about Nikhil as she feels that her ‘bhai' is in danger and Nikhil might kill him. Alia Suspicious About Nikhil Alia keeps an eye on Nikhil and asks him as well as his men, to find Abhi and Nikhil. She is not confident that Nikhil's men will find Abhi and Pragya! Tanu Orders Nikhil To Kill Abhi & Pragya On the other hand, Tanu is irked that every single time her wedding comes to a halt because of Pragya. She freaks out because of Abhi's closeness towards Pragya, and orders Nikhil to kill both Abhi and Pragya! Nikhil Appoints A Contract Killer This shocks Nikhil, who had already made plans to take revenge on Abhi. Now that Tanu had given him the permission, he decides to kill Abhi along with Pragya. He would have appointed a killer as well! Abhi & Pragya Escape In The Car Abhi and Pragya get into a car that they find in the jungle. Nikhil's goons find Abhi and Pragya, but they manage to escape again. (In Pic: Abhi and Pragya all set to get married!). Abhi Meets With An Accident The duo indulge in some romantic moments. But, it will be for a short while as they meet with an accident, and Abhi gets hurt. Since Abhi's head is injured, we assume he might regain his memories! (In Pic: Abhi filling Pragya's ‘maang'.) Abhi-Pragya Marriage Abhi then decides to get married to Pragya. The duo will be seen taking ‘pheras' in the middle of the jungle. Well, we just hope that this is not their dream! Abhi-Pragya Marriage Promo The duo has shot for the promo and the pictures of their marriage promo are doing the rounds on the social media!

Story So Far...

As we revealed earlier, Abhi gets stuck in the kidnappers' den. Nikhil ties him up and plans to kill him! But, Pragya comes to Abhi's rescue. After getting to know from Tanu that Abhi has been kidnapped by Nikhil, Alia too, reaches the spot!

The audiences witnessed Abhi and Pragya's 'nhok-jhok wala pyaar' even at the kidnapper's den. After repeated trials, Pragya and Abhi finally manage to escape from the place!

They get into the car, but the goons find them there as well. While Abhi tries to find the keys, Nikhil and the contract killer get into a discussion as to how to kill them. Nikhil doesn't want to reveal anything about killing both of them as Alia is also with them!

The killer asks Nikhil's men to pour petrol on the car and set it on fire, to kill both Abhi and Pragya.

(Images Source: Shabbir Ahluwalia's Fan Club Instagram)