 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: Half Girlfriend’s Shraddha Kapoor To Make Abhi Realise His Love For Pragya!

The makers of Kumkum Bhagya have been keeping the audiences hooked to the television screen with the latest marriage drama.

While many spoilers suggested that Abhi would be getting married to Pragya, instead of Tanu. Later, he would ask Pragya for divorce. But, what really happened on the show was different! Read on...

Sarla Stops Abhi & Tanu's Marriage In the previous episode, we saw how Sarla comes to the mantap and shocks everyone by pouring water in the hawan kund, to stop the marriage. Sarla Curses Abhi! Sarla curses Abhi and his family and asks for justice for her daughter. She says that her daughter is in trouble and her so-called caretakers are starting new life! Dadi & Pragya It has to be recalled that Abhi had promised Sarla that Pragya is his responsibility, while Dadi had brought Pragya back home, promising that she will not let anything happen to Pragya. Abhi Leaves The Mantap! Abhi is shocked and leaves the mantap to find Pragya, while Tanu is annoyed. She stops Abhi, but Abhi promises to Tanu and her mother that he will keep up his promise and marry Tanu after he finds Pragya. Tanu Warns Abhi But, Tanu is totally irked with Abhi and warns her that if he leaves the mantap, he will be walking out of her life and not to come back in her life! Abhi Wants To Save Pragya Abhi tells her to do whatever she feels, and he will do what he wants to do. Right now, for him, Pragya's life is important and he is going in search of her. Tanu is shocked with Abhi's words! Jhanki Helps Abhi Abhi gets to know from Janki about the truck's number, in which Pragya was kidnapped. He asks Purab to find out about the truck and take care of his family. Shraddha & Arjun In Kumkum Bhagya Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on the show to promote their upcoming film Half Girlfriend. Read on to know how the duo help Abhi.... Abhi Shattered On the way, the shattered Abhi meets Half Girlfriend's cast. Riya (Shraddha Kapoor) will be seen guiding Abhi to find his love. Riya To Guide Abhi Abhi will be upset that he was about to get married to Tanu sacrificing his love. Riya will be seen advising Abhi. She tells him that nothing is important that love. Arjun Kapoor To Also Help Abhi! Apparently, Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Madhav Jha in the film, will be seen helping Abhi in rescuing Pragya. Tanu Orders Nikhil To Kill Pragya! On the other hand, Tanu is so much annoyed with Pragya, that she asks her boyfriend Nikhil to kill Pragya. Will Nikhil kill Pragya? Or will Abhi rescue Pragya on time? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Story So Far...



Tanu is shattered and completely irritated with Abhi, Pragya and her mother. She curses Pragya and her mother, who have destroyed her life.

Tanu and her parents are insulted in front of the guests. Tanu's father blames his wife and says that they chose a wrong person for their daughter. Tanu is angry and destroys the things in the mantap.

When Alia tries to console her, she yells at her and warns Alia that she will kill Pragya if she comes in front of her. Alia tries to control Tanu, but she asks Alia to leave her alone!

Mitali will be seen enjoying the tamasha.

Meanwhile, Pragya is seen suffering at the kidnapper's den. The goons will be seen teasing Pragya that her husband would have got married to Tanu by now!

Pragya recalls how Abhi saved her every time, when she was in danger and lost hope in life. She hopes Abhi to find her soon, but loses confidence as he is in the mantap, unaware of Pragya's struggle.

Pragya is shattered. She questions herself that if Abhi gets married to Tanu, will she manage to see the mangalsutra and sindoor on Tanu that actually belonged to her.