 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: Half Girlfriend’s Shraddha Kapoor To Make Abhi Realise His Love For Pragya!

The makers of Kumkum Bhagya have been keeping the
audiences hooked to the television screen with the latest marriage
drama.
While many spoilers suggested that Abhi would be getting married
to Pragya, instead of Tanu. Later, he would ask Pragya for divorce.
But, what really happened on the show was different! Read
on...
Sarla Stops Abhi & Tanu's
Marriage
In the previous episode, we saw how Sarla comes to the mantap
and shocks everyone by pouring water in the hawan kund, to stop the
marriage.
Sarla Curses Abhi!
Sarla curses Abhi and his family and asks for justice for her
daughter. She says that her daughter is in trouble and her
so-called caretakers are starting new life!
Dadi & Pragya
It has to be recalled that Abhi had promised Sarla that Pragya
is his responsibility, while Dadi had brought Pragya back home,
promising that she will not let anything happen to Pragya.
Abhi Leaves The Mantap!
Abhi is shocked and leaves the mantap to find Pragya, while Tanu
is annoyed. She stops Abhi, but Abhi promises to Tanu and her
mother that he will keep up his promise and marry Tanu after he
finds Pragya.
Tanu Warns Abhi
But, Tanu is totally irked with Abhi and warns her that if he
leaves the mantap, he will be walking out of her life and not to
come back in her life!
Abhi Wants To Save Pragya
Abhi tells her to do whatever she feels, and he will do what he
wants to do. Right now, for him, Pragya's life is important and he
is going in search of her. Tanu is shocked with Abhi's words!
Jhanki Helps Abhi
Abhi gets to know from Janki about the truck's number, in which
Pragya was kidnapped. He asks Purab to find out about the truck and
take care of his family.
Shraddha & Arjun In Kumkum
Bhagya
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on the show to
promote their upcoming film Half Girlfriend. Read on to know how
the duo help Abhi....
Abhi Shattered
On the way, the shattered Abhi meets Half Girlfriend's cast.
Riya (Shraddha Kapoor) will be seen guiding Abhi to find his
love.
Riya To Guide Abhi
Abhi will be upset that he was about to get married to Tanu
sacrificing his love. Riya will be seen advising Abhi. She tells
him that nothing is important that love.
Arjun Kapoor To Also Help
Abhi!
Apparently, Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Madhav Jha in
the film, will be seen helping Abhi in rescuing Pragya.
Tanu Orders Nikhil To Kill
Pragya!
On the other hand, Tanu is so much annoyed with Pragya, that she
asks her boyfriend Nikhil to kill Pragya. Will Nikhil kill Pragya?
Or will Abhi rescue Pragya on time? Stay locked to this space for
the latest updates of the show...
Story So Far...
Tanu is shattered and completely irritated with Abhi, Pragya and
her mother. She curses Pragya and her mother, who have destroyed
her life.
Tanu and her parents are insulted in front of the guests. Tanu's
father blames his wife and says that they chose a wrong person for
their daughter. Tanu is angry and destroys the things in the
mantap.
When Alia tries to console her, she yells at her and warns Alia
that she will kill Pragya if she comes in front of her. Alia tries
to control Tanu, but she asks Alia to leave her alone!
Mitali will be seen enjoying the tamasha.
Meanwhile, Pragya is seen suffering at the kidnapper's den. The
goons will be seen teasing Pragya that her husband would have got
married to Tanu by now!
Pragya recalls how Abhi saved her every time, when she was in
danger and lost hope in life. She hopes Abhi to find her soon, but
loses confidence as he is in the mantap, unaware of Pragya's
struggle.
Pragya is shattered. She questions herself that if Abhi gets
married to Tanu, will she manage to see the mangalsutra and sindoor
on Tanu that actually belonged to her.
