 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: Save The Date! Here’s When Abhi & Pragya Are Getting Married…

Well, it's happening! Looks like Kumkum Bhagya makers have finally heard fans request! The fans favourite jodi Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) are finally getting married in jungle.
Read on to know the latest update and also check out what Sriti and Shabbir have to say about the impending marriage...
Kumkum Bhagya Latest Update
The viewers are aware that Abhi and Pragya are stuck in jungle as they escape from Nikhil's goons. Raghuveer, who is Pragya's father, has been helping the couple.
Raghuveer Helps Abhi & Pragya
The goons reach Raghuveer's house to check for Abhi and Pragya. Raghuveer lies to the goons that his daughter is sleeping as she is ill.
The Goons Reach Raghuveer’s House
When the goons demands him to show his daughter's face, Raghuveer again lies telling that his daughter has contagious disease and they have to stay away from her, while Abhi hides under the cot.
Save The Date! Abhi & Pragya’s Marriage
The latest promo shows, Pragya promising to herself that she will be Abhi's strength and he echoes the same. Abhi will finally tie the knot with Pragya three days from now ie., on June 23.
Shabbir & Sriti Talk About The Major Twist
We had recently revealed that Shabbir and Sriti had shot for the promo and it was also aired. Regarding the marriage scene, the actors say, "It's a very major twist in the story that we're headed into."
D-Day Has Finally Arrived!
"Finally, the D-Day has arrived in Abhi-Pragya's life when they will confess their love for each other and get married in a jungle. They have some goons in hot pursuit chasing to kill them."
Never Seen Before Marriage!
"Hope viewers will enjoy this romantic wedding in a jungle setting and we are sure that they've not seen anything like this on Indian television!"
Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 15:25 [IST]
