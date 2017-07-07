 »   »   » MUST WATCH! Kundali Bhagya New Promo: Karan Lutra Furious Over Preeta!

The countdown for Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya has already begun. The makers of the show have already released two promos, which are interesting.

Now, the makers of Kundali Bhagya have released another promo, which shows how the lead pair Karan Lutra and Preeta are related to each other. Read on...

Kundali Bhagya New Promo The promo shows with the audiences wanting Karan Lutra to play cricket in the upcoming final match, while the media is seen covering the footage! Will Karan Lutra Play The Finals? The Indian Cricket Board and Preeta are waiting for Karan and Rishabh Lutra, to take a decision as to whether Karan can play the finals or not as he has injured his hand. Karan & Rishabh Preeta, who plays the role of team's physio, reveals to the board that Karan is unfit to play and cannot play the finals, while Karan enters the room and starts arguing that he can play the match! The Board’s Decision… Karan feels pain in his hand, while he was seen showing them the shots! The board comes to the decision that Karan should not play the match as he is not physically fit! Karan Hates Preeta While Rishabh feels Preeta took a right decision, because if Karan played the match he would have injured himself more, but Karan starts hating Preeta for what she did! Karan & Preeta Apparently, Karan and Preeta are paired opposite. But since their relationship started off with an argument, it would be interesting to know how they fall for each other.

Recently, the lead actors of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya visited the capital to promote the show. During the promotion, the four actors visited India Gate, where fans rushed to click photographs with them.

It is then, Dheeraj and Manit turned bodyguards to protect their female co-actors from the crowds. Dheeraj was quoted by IANS as saying, "The four of us were excited to visit India Gate as it had been a long time since we had last been there. It was an overwhelming experience for all of us as we did not expect such a huge crowd literally running behind us."

Anjum added, "It was truly heart-warming to see the love people had for us. They instantly recognised us and couldn't wait to hug us and get selfies. Thanks to Dheeraj and Manit, who saved the day by doubling up as our bodyguards."

Kundali Bhagya will hit the television screens on July 12. Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment box to share your views...