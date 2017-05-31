 »   »   » Kushal Tandon Surprises Jennifer Winget On Her Birthday In The Sweetest Way!

Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday yesterday (May 30) with her Beyhadh co-stars. The actress got a beautiful surprise from Kushal Tandon and her team.

Read on to know more...

Jennifer’s Make-up Room Decorated Jennifer Winget's make-up room was beautifully decorated with flowers. She also got her favourite Buddha! The actress was overwhelmed and said it was the happiest birthday ever! Jennifer Thanks Kushal She thanked Kushal Tandon for the surprise and the spotboys who decorated her room! She called Kushal, a rockstar and promised that she will be a local guide for him and his girlfriend in France/Europe (which is Kushal's wish)! Jennifer Overwhelmed In the video, Jennifer was seen extremely taken aback with the surprise as soon as she entered the make-up room. She said, "I have absolutely no words what to say right now, I am so overwhelmed. Kushal, I couldn't even think of him doing something like this." Jennifer Gets Buddha! "This is the most brilliant thing that you ever taught of. Finally, I got my Buddha. Thanks to all our spot guys who worked the entire night to make the room look like this." She Calls Kushal, A Rockstar "A big, big... thank you to Kushal Tandon, you are a rockstar and yes, I will for you... with your girl... in France, we will do that soon. It's a happiest birthday ever. (sic)" Jennifer Thanks Fans She also thanked fans for the beautiful gifts. Sharing a video, she wrote, "A BIG THANK YOU FOR A BIRTHDAY THAT's TOTALLY TRENDING!Here's how you could be my wingman and take this birthday beyond!#WingitWithWinget." Jennifer Wants To Extend Her Birthday Celebration… In another video, she asked her fans to ‘help her to extend the celebration further by handing out the gifts that they (fans) have got her to who is more deserving and in need.'

Birthday surprise for jenni mam by @therealkushaltandon #nek_dil_insaan @jenniferwinget1 #jenniferwinget #kushaltandon A post shared by $!k@Ñd€® $!ñgH (@sikandersingh7) on May 30, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

A BIG THANK YOU FOR FOR A BIRTHDAY THAT's TOTALLY TRENDING! Here's how you could be my wingman and take this birthday beyond! #WingitWithWinget A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 30, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Kushal and other Beyhadh cast had a blast celebrating Jennifer's birthday. Kushal shared a picture and wrote, "@jenniferwinget1 Wel well it's ur bday , so first lemme ask universe too always bless u , always keep shinning and rising ✨"

"May u get ur French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide 🙃Wel I can rite a chapter on you ... but u know what the chapter will be about . so let that be a secret .... "

"Thanku for being a wonderful costar /dost /enemy .. and Thanku for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa;-) ur a sweetheart, you beauty with brains ....✨🙃😇🤘."

Jennifer's alleged boyfriend, Sehban Azim shared a picture snapped with Jennifer and wrote, "Jen!@jenniferwinget1 I say a prayer for you with all my eagerness but then i patiently wait to see it come true cause I know everything will come in due course of time..."

"May you achieve more success, may you receive more happiness, may you perceive more wisdom and may the world swear by your name that there would be no one like you ever again...and I say it in the name of our father in heaven, hallowed be thy name... #happybirthday #happybirthdayjenniferwinget."

