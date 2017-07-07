 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Chandrakanta Makes A Grand Entry; YHM Back At Top 10 Slot; TKSS Drops Down

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 26 (June 24-June 30) are out. Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top two slots, while Sony SAB has dropped down to the fourth position. Zee TV has occupied the third place.

Among the shows, Zee TV's shows Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Kumkum Bhagya have topped the TRP Chart, pushing Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to the third slot. Read on to know more...

Chandrakanta Makes A Grand Entry Colors' new show Chandrakanta has made its grand entry on the TRP chart. The show has garnered 2.3 ratings and has occupied the fifth position on the TRP chart. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Saathiya Star Plus' popular shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya are still struggling to be back on top 5 slot. YHM, which was at the 11th place, is back at top 10 slot. YHM & SNS While YHM has occupied the 8th place with 2.1 TRP ratings, Saath Nibhana Saathiya is constant at the 9th place. The show has also garnered 2.1 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is still fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show which was at the 8th place last week, has occupied the 16th place, this week. New Entries On TRP Chart Apart from Chandrakanta, the new entries on the TRP chart are - Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale and Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Nach Baliye & SSK Nach Baliye 8, which had vanished from the TRP chart last week, is back. The Grand Finale garnered 1.7 TRP ratings and occupied 13th place, while Colors' Sasural Simar Ka got 1.6 TRP ratings and occupied 18th place. Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Star Plus' show Jaana Na Dil Se Door saw a slight improvement in its ratings (0.6 ratings). Sony TV's both the shows Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi garnered 0.5 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. STAR Plus - 409246

2. Colors - 376490

3. Zee TV - 340530

4. Sony SAB - 301045

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 269822

6. Life OK - 225984

7. Sony Pal - 155678

8. Rishtey - 151167

9. &TV - 140232

10. Zee Anmol - 121083

Top 20 Channels

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6407

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6402

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony SAB) - 6049

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (STAR Plus) - 5534

5. Chandrakanta (Colors) - 5025

6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4755

7. Shani (Colors) - 4699

8. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4678

9. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4593

10. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4498

11. Udaan (Colors) - 4281

12. Naagin - 2 (Colors) - 4149

13. Nach Baliye 8 Grand finale (Star Plus) - 3871

14. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3867

15. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3790

16. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 3780

17. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3657

18. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3488

19. Kasam (Colors) - 3348

20. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3260