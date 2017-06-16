 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: DD National Enters The TRP Race; Kumkum Bhagya, YRKKH & TKSS Drop Down!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 23 (June 3 - June 9) are here. Star Plus continues to rule the TRP chart. Zee TV and Colors have retained their second and third places, respectively.

DD National enters the TRP race. Among the shows, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and The Kapil Sharma Show drop down! Check out the TRP/BARC ratings of the shows and channels...

New Entry – DD National All thanks to ICC Champion Trophy (India Vs Pakistan match), DD National kicks out Star Utsav from the TRP chart. The channel is at seventh spot on the TRP chart. Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kumkum Bhagya, which was topping the TRP chart, has dropped down to the third place with 2.5 TRP ratings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at the third place has dropped down to the fourth place, with 2.4 ratings. Naagin 2 & Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Naagin 2 has taken the second slot with 2.5 TRP ratings, while Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs has occupied top one slot with 2.6 ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show again fluctuates on the TRP chart. The show that was at the fifth place, has now dropped down to the seventh place, with 1.9 TRP ratings. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Saathiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that was at the sixth place, has dropped down to the 10th place with 1.9 ratings. Saathiya has seen improvement as the show has climbed one step up and occupied the 14th place with 1.7 ratings. New Entry: Dil Se Dil Tak Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak has replaced Kasam and has taken 20th place on the TRP chart. The show has got 1.3 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 406489

2. Zee TV - 289515

3. Colors - 286759

4. Sony SAB - 282948

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 237581

6. Life OK - 205298

7. DD National - 178442

8. Sony Pal - 137127

9. Rishtey - 132599

10. &TV - 116926

Top 20 Shows

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5782

2. Naagin - Season 2 (Colors) - 5554

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5468

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5398

5. L/T ICC Champion Trophy - 17 Ind/Pak (DD National) - 5376

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 5057

7. The Kapil Sharma Show - (Sony TV) 4179

8. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4158

9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4112

10. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4109

11. Shani (Colors) - 4031

12. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3953

13. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3773

14. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 3766

15. Udaan (Colors) - 3722

16. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3364

17. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3279

18. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3187

19. Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) - 3021

20. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 2961