 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Ind Vs Pak Match Tops; Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil's Show!

Latest TRP Ratings: Ind Vs Pak Match Tops; Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil's Show!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 25 (June 17-June 23) are here. Star Plus retains its first place, while Colors is back at the second place.

ICC Champion Trophy India Vs Pakistan match bags the first place on the TRP chart. Surprisingly, Naagin 2 and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs have managed to occupy the second and third places, respectively. Read on to know Kapil Sharma's show and Super Night With Tubelight ratings...

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is still fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show which was at the 10th place has managed to occupy the 8th place with 2.0 ratings.

Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil Sharma’s Show!

Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil Sharma’s Show!

The good news for TKSS fans is that 'Super Night With Tubelight' hasn't managed to beat The Kapil Sharma Show. It has to be recalled that the makers wanted to compare SNWT's ratings with TKSS.

TKSS Vs SNWT

TKSS Vs SNWT

While The Kapil Sharma Show occupied the eigth place with 2.0 ratings, Super Night With Tubelight has occupied 17th place with slightly less ratings (1.8).

New Entries - Dil Se Dil Tak & Kasam

New Entries - Dil Se Dil Tak & Kasam

Dil Se Dil Tak has managed to occupy 15th place on the TRP chart with 1.8 ratings. Kasam, which recently took a leap, managed to occupy 19th place with 1.6 ratings.

Nach Baliye 8 & Dil Bole Oberoi

Nach Baliye 8 & Dil Bole Oberoi

Star Plus' shows Nach Baliye 8 and Ishqbaaz's spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi have vanished from the TRP chart. Nach Baliye 8 got 1.1 ratings, while DBO managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings.

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' shows Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai managed to get 0.6, while Jaana Na Dil Se Door got 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's shows Beyhadh managed to get 0.4, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi got 0.5 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels
1. STAR Plus - 400256
2. Colors - 332766
3. SONY SAB - 309667
4. Zee TV - 287719
5. Sony TV - 274566
6. Life Ok - 221025
7. DD National - 173410
8. Sony Pal - 154727
9. Rishtey - 129851
10. &TV - 128264

Top 20 Shows

1. L/T ICC Champ Tro-17 F Pak/Ind (DD National) - 8631
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 6092
3. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6033
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5887
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5719
6. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 5670
7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4811
8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 4464
9. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4431
10. Shani (Colors) - 4422
11. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4317
12. Udaan (Colors) - 4237
13. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 4158
14. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4090
15. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3997
16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3997
17. Super Night With Tubelight (Sony TV) - 3873
18. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3626
19. Kasam (Colors) - 3591
20. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3172

Other articles published on Jun 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos