 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Ind Vs Pak Match Tops; Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil's Show!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 25 (June 17-June 23) are here. Star Plus retains its first place, while Colors is back at the second place.

ICC Champion Trophy India Vs Pakistan match bags the first place on the TRP chart. Surprisingly, Naagin 2 and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs have managed to occupy the second and third places, respectively. Read on to know Kapil Sharma's show and Super Night With Tubelight ratings...

The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is still fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show which was at the 10th place has managed to occupy the 8th place with 2.0 ratings. Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil Sharma’s Show! The good news for TKSS fans is that 'Super Night With Tubelight' hasn't managed to beat The Kapil Sharma Show. It has to be recalled that the makers wanted to compare SNWT's ratings with TKSS. TKSS Vs SNWT While The Kapil Sharma Show occupied the eigth place with 2.0 ratings, Super Night With Tubelight has occupied 17th place with slightly less ratings (1.8). New Entries - Dil Se Dil Tak & Kasam Dil Se Dil Tak has managed to occupy 15th place on the TRP chart with 1.8 ratings. Kasam, which recently took a leap, managed to occupy 19th place with 1.6 ratings. Nach Baliye 8 & Dil Bole Oberoi Star Plus' shows Nach Baliye 8 and Ishqbaaz's spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi have vanished from the TRP chart. Nach Baliye 8 got 1.1 ratings, while DBO managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings. Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Star Plus' shows Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai managed to get 0.6, while Jaana Na Dil Se Door got 0.5 ratings. Sony TV's shows Beyhadh managed to get 0.4, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi got 0.5 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. STAR Plus - 400256

2. Colors - 332766

3. SONY SAB - 309667

4. Zee TV - 287719

5. Sony TV - 274566

6. Life Ok - 221025

7. DD National - 173410

8. Sony Pal - 154727

9. Rishtey - 129851

10. &TV - 128264

Top 20 Shows

1. L/T ICC Champ Tro-17 F Pak/Ind (DD National) - 8631

2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 6092

3. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6033

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5887

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5719

6. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 5670

7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4811

8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 4464

9. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4431

10. Shani (Colors) - 4422

11. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4317

12. Udaan (Colors) - 4237

13. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 4158

14. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4090

15. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3997

16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3997

17. Super Night With Tubelight (Sony TV) - 3873

18. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3626

19. Kasam (Colors) - 3591

20. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3172