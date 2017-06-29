Latest TRP Ratings: Ind Vs Pak Match Tops; Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil's Show!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 25 (June 17-June 23) are here. Star Plus retains its first place, while Colors is back at the second place.
ICC Champion Trophy India Vs Pakistan match bags the first place on the TRP chart. Surprisingly, Naagin 2 and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs have managed to occupy the second and third places, respectively. Read on to know Kapil Sharma's show and Super Night With Tubelight ratings...
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show is still fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show which was at the 10th place has managed to occupy the 8th place with 2.0 ratings.
Super Night With Tubelight Couldn’t Beat Kapil Sharma’s Show!
The good news for TKSS fans is that 'Super Night With Tubelight' hasn't managed to beat The Kapil Sharma Show. It has to be recalled that the makers wanted to compare SNWT's ratings with TKSS.
TKSS Vs SNWT
While The Kapil Sharma Show occupied the eigth place with 2.0 ratings, Super Night With Tubelight has occupied 17th place with slightly less ratings (1.8).
New Entries - Dil Se Dil Tak & Kasam
Dil Se Dil Tak has managed to occupy 15th place on the TRP chart with 1.8 ratings. Kasam, which recently took a leap, managed to occupy 19th place with 1.6 ratings.
Nach Baliye 8 & Dil Bole Oberoi
Star Plus' shows Nach Baliye 8 and Ishqbaaz's spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi have vanished from the TRP chart. Nach Baliye 8 got 1.1 ratings, while DBO managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. STAR Plus - 400256
2. Colors - 332766
3. SONY SAB - 309667
4. Zee TV - 287719
5. Sony TV - 274566
6. Life Ok - 221025
7. DD National - 173410
8. Sony Pal - 154727
9. Rishtey - 129851
10. &TV - 128264
Top 20 Shows
1. L/T ICC Champ Tro-17 F Pak/Ind (DD National) - 8631
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) - 6092
3. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 6033
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5887
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5719
6. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 5670
7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4811
8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 4464
9. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4431
10. Shani (Colors) - 4422
11. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4317
12. Udaan (Colors) - 4237
13. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 4158
14. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4090
15. Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) - 3997
16. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3997
17. Super Night With Tubelight (Sony TV) - 3873
18. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3626
19. Kasam (Colors) - 3591
20. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3172