 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & YRKKH To The Top; Naagin 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show Drop Down!

Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 20 (May 20 - May 26) are out. Star Plus has maintained its top slot, while Zee TV has surprisingly pushed Colors to the third place, thus occupying the second place.

Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have maintained their first and second positions, respectively. But, what's shocking is that, Naagin 2, which was at the third place last week, has been pushed to the fourth place.

Zee TV Zee TV has replaced Colors TV, by occupying the second place. All thanks to the shows Kumkum Bhagya (3.0), Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (2.5), Piya Albela (1.5) and Mahek (1.5), which have got good ratings (mentioned in brackets). Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Saath Nibhana Saathiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was at 6th place last week, has shown improvement. It has occupied 5th place with 2.3 TRP ratings. While Saath Nibhana Saathiya has dropped down further from 12th to 15th place with 1.7 TRP ratings. Ishqbaaz-Dil Bole Oberoi – Oberoi Special Oberoi Special has been really special for Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi. The show which were merged for 'a mahasangam', has got 2.1 ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show which was back at top 10 slot last week, has again dropped down (from 8th to 14th place). The show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings. New Entries: Kasam & Mahek Kasam and Mahek are new entries on TRP chart, this week. Kasam has occupied 18th place with 1.5 TRP ratings, while Mahek is at 19th place with 1.5 TRP ratings. Star Plus Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Jaana Na Dil Se Door remain unchanged with 0.8 and 0.6 TRP ratings. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has seen slight improvement compared to last week with 0.9 (last week 0.8). Colors & Sony TV’s Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak has seen slight improvement compared to last week with 1.2 (last week 1.1). Sony TV's shows Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi have remained constant with 0.4 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 453359

2. Zee TV - 404377

3. Colors - 321000

4. Sony SAB - 284418

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 252230

6. Life OK - 226437

7. Sony Pal - 150085

8. &TV - 126017

9. Rishtey - 125452

10. Zee Anmol - 99013

Top 20 Shows

1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6552

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6239

3. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5593

4. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 5374

5. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4977

6. Oberoi Special (Star Plus) - 4671

7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4645

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4583

9. Udaan (Colors) - 4472

10. Shani (Colors) - 4397

11. Naamkarann (Star Plus) - 4288

12. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 4062

13. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 4023

14. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 3932

15. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 3785

16. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3707

17. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3376

18. Kasam (Colors) - 3280

19. Mahek (Zee TV) - 3264

20. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3245