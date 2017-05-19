 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 2 Is Back To Top 1 Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of The Race; TKSS Ratings Improve!

Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 18 (April 29-May 5) are out. Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV have managed to stay on top 3 slots.

Kumkum Bhagya, which surprisingly replaced Naagin 2 on top 1 position, has dropped down to the second place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third place. Shockingly, Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is nowhere to be seen on TRP charts. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show's ratings show improvement.

Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 2 Kumkum Bhagya that was topping the charts has dropped down to the second position. Naagin 2 has replaced Kumkum Bhagya at Top 1 slot and is ruling the TRP charts. Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Star Plus' popular shows Ishqbaaz and its spin-off, Dil Bole Oberoi are out of TRP race. Apparently, both Ishqbaaz and DBO have managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show All eyes are on The Kapil Sharma Show post Kapil and Sunil's fight. Gradually, the show is raising on the TRP chart. The show, which saw a major drop last week (20th spot), has picked up. It is now at 16th place with 1.6 TRP ratings. YHM & Saathiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya have been fluctuating on the TRP charts since past few weeks. But, this week, they have retained their 6th and 9th place (compared to last week), with 2.2 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively. New Entries Colors Golden Petal Awards has managed to get 1.7 TRP ratings and is at 13th place on the TRP chart. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is back on TRP chart. It has occupied 14th place with 1.7 TRP ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts Star Plus' shows Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has managed to get 0.6 TRP ratings. Jaana Na Dil Se Door, which recently completed one year, has shown slight improvement with 0.7 ratings (Previous week 0.6 ratings) Sony TV & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts Sony TV's Beyhadh has grabbed 0.5 TRP ratings. Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak has shown slight drop with 1.1 TRP ratings. Sony TV's other show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is constant at 0.4 ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 430571

2. Colors - 361397

3. Zee TV - 286474

4. Sony SAB - 261771

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 240272

6. Life OK - 223325

7. Sony Pal - 143843

8. Rishtey - 120755

9. &TV - 116136

10. Star Utsav - 104188

Top 20 Shows

1. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 6492

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6443

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6009

4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5087

5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5049

6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4821

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4562

8. Udaan (Colors) - 4456

9. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4173

10. Shani (Colors) - 3976

11. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3889

12. Ek Shringaar - Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3860

13. Colors Golden Petal Awards (Colors) - 3826

14. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3712

15. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3689

16. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 3531

17. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3530

18. Mahek (Zee TV) - 3237

19. Kasam (Colors) - 3235

20. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3020