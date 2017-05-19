 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 2 Is Back To Top 1 Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of The Race; TKSS Ratings Improve!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 18 (April 29-May 5) are
out. Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV have managed to stay on top 3
slots.
Kumkum Bhagya, which surprisingly
replaced Naagin 2 on top 1 position, has dropped down to the second
place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its third place.
Shockingly, Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is nowhere to be seen on TRP
charts. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show's ratings
show improvement.
Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin
2
Kumkum Bhagya that was topping the charts has dropped down to
the second position. Naagin 2 has replaced Kumkum Bhagya at Top 1
slot and is ruling the TRP charts.
Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole
Oberoi
Star Plus' popular shows Ishqbaaz and its spin-off, Dil Bole
Oberoi are out of TRP race. Apparently, both Ishqbaaz and DBO have
managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show
All eyes are on The Kapil Sharma Show post Kapil and Sunil's
fight. Gradually, the show is raising on the TRP chart. The show,
which saw a major drop last week (20th spot), has picked up. It is
now at 16th place with 1.6 TRP ratings.
YHM & Saathiya
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Saath Nibhana Saathiya have been
fluctuating on the TRP charts since past few weeks. But, this week,
they have retained their 6th and 9th place (compared to last week),
with 2.2 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
New Entries
Colors Golden Petal Awards has managed to get 1.7 TRP ratings
and is at 13th place on the TRP chart. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is
back on TRP chart. It has occupied 14th place with 1.7 TRP
ratings.
Star Plus’ Popular Shows That
Are Not On TRP Charts
Star Plus' shows Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has managed to get 0.6 TRP
ratings. Jaana Na Dil Se Door, which recently completed one year,
has shown slight improvement with 0.7 ratings (Previous week 0.6
ratings)
Sony TV & Colors’ Popular
Shows That Are Not On TRP Charts
Sony TV's Beyhadh has grabbed 0.5 TRP ratings. Colors' show Dil
Se Dil Tak has shown slight drop with 1.1 TRP ratings. Sony TV's
other show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is constant at 0.4
ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in
000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 430571
2. Colors - 361397
3. Zee TV - 286474
4. Sony SAB - 261771
5. Sony Entertainment Television - 240272
6. Life OK - 223325
7. Sony Pal - 143843
8. Rishtey - 120755
9. &TV - 116136
10. Star Utsav - 104188
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 6492
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6443
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6009
4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5087
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5049
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4821
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4562
8. Udaan (Colors) - 4456
9. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4173
10. Shani (Colors) - 3976
11. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3889
12. Ek Shringaar - Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3860
13. Colors Golden Petal Awards (Colors) - 3826
14. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3712
15. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3689
16. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 3531
17. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3530
18. Mahek (Zee TV) - 3237
19. Kasam (Colors) - 3235
20. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3020
Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 11:20 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...