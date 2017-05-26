 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya Tops; Naagin 2 Drops Down, TKSS Back On Top 10 Slot!

Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 20 (May 13 - May 19) are out. Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV have maintained their top three slots.

Shockingly, yet again Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is topping the TRP chart, while Naagin 2 has dropped down. The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been struggling since a long time to get back to the top 10 slot is back! Read on to know the TRP & BARC ratings of your favourite shows...

Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Naagin 2 Again! Naagin 2 which has been topping the TRP chart since inception has seen a drop in its ratings from past few weeks. Although the show was back on top 1 slot last week, has yet again given its place to Kumkum Bhagya! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was at the second place last week, has managed to grab the second place. Since Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the top position followed by YRKKH, Naagin 2 is pushed to the third place! The Kapil Sharma Show Finally, The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been struggling from past few weeks, is back to top 10 slot. From 16th place to 14th place (compared to last two weeks), and now the show has jumped up to the 8th place. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Saath Nibhana Saathiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is constant at the sixth place with 2.0 TRP ratings. Saath Nibhana Saathiya has dropped down from 8th to 12th place. Saathiya has managed to get 1.7 TRP ratings. Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Ishqbaaz, which was at the 12th place, is now at 11th place. Its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi which had vanished from TRP charts from past few weeks is back. It has occupied 19th place. New Entry Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa which had occupied 20th place last week, has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has been replaced by Zee TV's other show, Piya Albela. Star Plus Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Star Plus' show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai have managed to remain constant with 0.8 ratings. Jaana Na Dil Se Door has shown slight drop in TRP ratings compared to last week. The show has managed to get 0.6 TRP ratings. Colors & Sony’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak and Sony TV's shows Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi have not been showing any improvement from past two weeks. The shows have managed to remain constant with 1.1, 0.5 and 0.4 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels



1. Star Plus - 427931

2. Colors - 317817

3. Zee TV - 291346

4. SAB TV - 266924

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 246461

6. Life OK - 223864

7. Sony Pal - 152520

8. &TV - 123444

9. Rishtey - 118519

10. Star Utsav - 97824

Top 20 Shows



1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6531

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6446

3. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 6400

4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5432

5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4699

6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4492

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) - 4118

8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 4103

9. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3918

10. Shani (Colors) - 3854

11. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3851

12. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 3835

13. Udaan (Colors) - 3809

14. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3736

15. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3549

16. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3531

17. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3444

18. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) - 3296

19. Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) - 3221

20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 3133