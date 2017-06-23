 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & YRKKH Back At Third Slot; The Kapil Sharma Show & YHM Drop Down!

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 24 (June 10 - June 16) are here. Star Plus continues to rule the TRP chart. Surprisingly, Sony SAB has occupied the second place, by pushing Colors and Zee TV to third and fourth places, respectively.

Among the shows, Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs continues to rule the TRP chart. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the third place, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the 11th place. Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth place. Check out the TRP/BARC ratings of the shows and channels...

DD National DD National retains its seventh spot as the ICC Champion Trophy India matches grab their positions at the top 20 slot. Bangladesh Vs India (semi-finals) and South Africa Vs India occupied the sixth and eight positions, respectively. Sony SAB Sony SAB which was at the fourth place last week, has surprisingly seen sudden increase in the ratings. The channel has occupied the second place, pushing Colors and Zee TV to the third and fourth positions respectively. The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is still seen fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show which was at the seventh place has dropped down to the 10th place with 1.8 TRP ratings. Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Ishqbaaz has dropped down to the 14th place, with 1.7 TRP ratings. The spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi, which was at the 19th place last week, is nowhere to be seen on the TRP chart. It has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings. Star Plus Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart While Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai have managed to get 0.7 ratings, Jana Na Dil Se Door has got 0.5 TRP ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Beyhadh has managed to get 0.4 ratings, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has got 0.5 ratings. Sabse Bada Kalakar has managed to grab 1.0 TRP ratings. Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Dil Se Dil Tak has seen a slight drop in the ratings. The show which had managed to grab a place at TRP chart, has vanished. Both Kasam and Dil Se Dil Tak have managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 387920

2. Sony SAB - 307336

3. Colors - 299627

4. Zee TV - 279553

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 264073

6. Life OK - 211052

7. DD National - 165063

8. Sony Pal - 159572

9. Rishtey - 145104

10. &TV - 129007

Top 20 Shows

1. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (Zee TV) - 6029

2. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 5607

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5292

4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5111

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 5097

6. L/T ICC Champion Trophy - 17 Semi-final Ban/Ind (DD National)

7. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors)

8. L/T ICC Champion Trophy - 17 Sa/Ind (DD National)

9. Naamkaran (Star Plus)

10. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)

11. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus)

12. Shani (Colors)

13. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus)

14. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus)

15. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus)

16. Udaan (Colors)

17. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors)

18. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus)

19. Sasural Simar Ka (Colors)

20. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus)