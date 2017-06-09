 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back In The Race;Zee TV Pushes Colors To The Third Slot

The latest TRP/BARC ratings for the week 22 (May 27 - June 2) are here. Star Plus continues to be the top one channel. Zee TV and Colors have retained their second and third places, respectively.

Coming to the top shows, The Kapil Sharma Show is back on TRP race, while Kumkum Bhagya continues to rule the TRP chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second slot, while Naagin 2 is back on the third place. Read on....

Zee TV Replaces Colors Zee TV has again replaced Colors. Zee TV is at the second place, pushing COlors TV to the third place. All thanks to Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, which are doing extremely well with good ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma fans can rejoice as the show is back in the TRP race. From past few weeks the show has been fluctuating on the TRP charts. Last week it had dropped down to the 14th place. But, now the show is back to the 5th place. Kiku Sharda Thanks Fans Kiku Sharda took to social media to thank fans, as the show is back on track. He shared this image and wrote, "Back to top 5 Hindi shows of the country #TKSS @SonyTV 🙏🏻thanks for all the love doston. We love to entertain and will continue to do so.🤗😘." Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naamkaran & Saath Nibhana Saathiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down from 5th to 6th place. Naamkaran, which was at the 11th place last week, has got good ratings and has seen improvement. This week the show is at the 7th place. Saathiya has retained its 15th place. Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Last week, the ‘mahasangam (Oberoi special) episode' got good ratings. The shows were at the 6th place. But this week, the Ishqbaaz has is back at the 12th place, while its spin-off DBO is at the 17th place. New Entry: Star Parivaar Awards According to BARC India the Telecast of Star Parivaar Awards has spiked the slot viewership of Star Plus by 2.1 times! (Image source: BARC India Twitter).

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 440978

2. Zee TV - 306254

3. Colors - 298458

4. Sony SAB - 264620

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 264556

6. Life OK - 201474

7. Sony Pal - 147670

8. Rishtey - 127743

9. &TV - 116347

10. Star Utsav - 100483

Top 20 Shows

1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5948

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5877

3. Naagin Season 2 (Colors) - 5383

4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5252

5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 4851

6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4672

7. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4439

8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4427

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 4407

10. Udaan (Colors) - 4277

11. Shani (Colors) - 4260

12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 4251

13. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 4229

14. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3964

15. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 3845

16. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3695

17. Dil Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) - 3584

18. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3426

19. Star Parivaar Awards 2017 (Star Plus) - 3326

20. Kasam (Colors) - 3105