 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Slowly Picking Up; Woh Apna Sa Enters The TRP Chart!

Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 19 (May 6 - May 12 ) are out. Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV have maintained their top three slots.

Also, Naagin 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fail to budge. They too, have remained consistent at the top three slots on the TRP chart. The Kapil Sharma Show is slowly picking up, while the new entry on the TRP chart is Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa. Check out the major changes in this week's TRP chart...

The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show is climbing up the TRP chart. The show which was at 16th place last week, has moved two places up. It has now, occupied 14th place on the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.6 TRP ratings. Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Ishqbaaz, which was out of the TRP race, is back on the TRP chart, while its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi is still struggling to get back to the TRP chart. Ishqbaaz fetched 1.7 TRP ratings and has managed to occupy 12th place, while DBO has grabbed 1.2 TRP ratings. Saath Nibhana Saathiya & Udaan Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Udaan have interchanged their positions. Saathiya has managed to occupy 8th place, while Udaan slips down to the 9th place. New Entry Surprising everyone is the entry of Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa, that stars Disha Parmar, Ridhi Dogra and Sudeep Sahir in the lead roles. The show has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings and has occupied 20th place on the TRP chart. Star Plus Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Star Plus' show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has grabbed 0.8 TRP ratings. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has seen increase in TRP ratings from 0.6 To 0.8 TRP ratings; while Jaana Na Dil Se Door remains consistent with 0.7 ratings. Colors & Sony’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak and Sony TV's Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi did not show any change compared to last week's ratings. The shows have managed to get 1.1, 0.5 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 422139

2. Colors - 323279

3. Zee TV - 286873

4. Sony SAB - 263317

5. Sony Entertainment Television - 235547

6. Life OK - 223705

7. Sony Pal - 145941

8. &TV - 118770

9. Rishtey - 117481

10. Star Utsav - 110145

Top 20 Shows

1. Naagin - 2 (Colors) - 6789

2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6679

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6155

4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5666

5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4686

6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4628

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) - 4118

8. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4012

9. Udaan (Colors) - 3884

10. Shani (Colors) - 3785

11. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3730

12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3667

13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3564

14. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 3495

15. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3474

16. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3455

17. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3359

18. Sasural Simar Ka (Star Plus) - 3156

19. Kasam (Colors) - 3062

20. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 2866