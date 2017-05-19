 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Slowly Picking Up; Woh Apna Sa Enters The TRP Chart!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 19 (May 6 - May 12 ) are
out. Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV have maintained their top three
slots.
Also, Naagin 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata
Hai fail to budge. They too, have remained consistent at the top
three slots on the TRP chart. The Kapil Sharma Show is slowly
picking up, while the new entry on the TRP chart is Zee TV's show
Woh Apna Sa. Check out the major changes in this week's TRP
chart...
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show is climbing up the TRP chart. The show
which was at 16th place last week, has moved two places up. It has
now, occupied 14th place on the TRP chart. The show has managed to
get 1.6 TRP ratings.
Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole
Oberoi
Ishqbaaz, which was out of the TRP race, is back on the TRP
chart, while its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi is still struggling to
get back to the TRP chart. Ishqbaaz fetched 1.7 TRP ratings and has
managed to occupy 12th place, while DBO has grabbed 1.2 TRP
ratings.
Saath Nibhana Saathiya &
Udaan
Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Udaan have interchanged their
positions. Saathiya has managed to occupy 8th place, while Udaan
slips down to the 9th place.
New Entry
Surprising everyone is the entry of Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa,
that stars Disha Parmar, Ridhi Dogra and Sudeep Sahir in the lead
roles. The show has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings and has occupied
20th place on the TRP chart.
Star Plus Popular Shows That Are
Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has grabbed 0.8 TRP
ratings. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has seen increase in TRP ratings from
0.6 To 0.8 TRP ratings; while Jaana Na Dil Se Door remains
consistent with 0.7 ratings.
Colors & Sony’s Popular
Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak and Sony TV's Beyhadh and Kuch Rang
Pyar Ke Aise Bhi did not show any change compared to last week's
ratings. The shows have managed to get 1.1, 0.5 and 0.4 TRP
ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in
000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 422139
2. Colors - 323279
3. Zee TV - 286873
4. Sony SAB - 263317
5. Sony Entertainment Television - 235547
6. Life OK - 223705
7. Sony Pal - 145941
8. &TV - 118770
9. Rishtey - 117481
10. Star Utsav - 110145
Top 20 Shows
1. Naagin - 2 (Colors) - 6789
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6679
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6155
4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5666
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4686
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4628
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) - 4118
8. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4012
9. Udaan (Colors) - 3884
10. Shani (Colors) - 3785
11. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3730
12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3667
13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3564
14. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) -
3495
15. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3474
16. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3455
17. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3359
18. Sasural Simar Ka (Star Plus) - 3156
19. Kasam (Colors) - 3062
20. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 2866
Please Wait while comments are loading...