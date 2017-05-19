 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Slowly Picking Up; Woh Apna Sa Enters The TRP Chart!

Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Slowly Picking Up; Woh Apna Sa Enters The TRP Chart!

The latest TRP/BARC Ratings for the week 19 are here. The Kapil Sharma Show’s ratings are gradually picking up. Ridhi and Disha’s show Who Apna Sa enters the TRP race.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Latest BARC/TRP ratings for the week 19 (May 6 - May 12 ) are out. Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV have maintained their top three slots.

Also, Naagin 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fail to budge. They too, have remained consistent at the top three slots on the TRP chart. The Kapil Sharma Show is slowly picking up, while the new entry on the TRP chart is Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa. Check out the major changes in this week's TRP chart...

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is climbing up the TRP chart. The show which was at 16th place last week, has moved two places up. It has now, occupied 14th place on the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 1.6 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi

Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi

Ishqbaaz, which was out of the TRP race, is back on the TRP chart, while its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi is still struggling to get back to the TRP chart. Ishqbaaz fetched 1.7 TRP ratings and has managed to occupy 12th place, while DBO has grabbed 1.2 TRP ratings.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya & Udaan

Saath Nibhana Saathiya & Udaan

Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Udaan have interchanged their positions. Saathiya has managed to occupy 8th place, while Udaan slips down to the 9th place.

New Entry

New Entry

Surprising everyone is the entry of Zee TV's show Woh Apna Sa, that stars Disha Parmar, Ridhi Dogra and Sudeep Sahir in the lead roles. The show has managed to get 1.3 TRP ratings and has occupied 20th place on the TRP chart.

Star Plus Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has grabbed 0.8 TRP ratings. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai has seen increase in TRP ratings from 0.6 To 0.8 TRP ratings; while Jaana Na Dil Se Door remains consistent with 0.7 ratings.

Colors & Sony’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Colors & Sony’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak and Sony TV's Beyhadh and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi did not show any change compared to last week's ratings. The shows have managed to get 1.1, 0.5 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Star Plus - 422139
2. Colors - 323279
3. Zee TV - 286873
4. Sony SAB - 263317
5. Sony Entertainment Television - 235547
6. Life OK - 223705
7. Sony Pal - 145941
8. &TV - 118770
9. Rishtey - 117481
10. Star Utsav - 110145

Top 20 Shows

1. Naagin - 2 (Colors) - 6789
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6679
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6155
4. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 5666
5. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 4686
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4628
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (Sony Sab) - 4118
8. Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus) - 4012
9. Udaan (Colors) - 3884
10. Shani (Colors) - 3785
11. Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Colors) - 3730
12. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3667
13. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 3564
14. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony Entertainment Television) - 3495
15. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus) - 3474
16. Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) - 3455
17. Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus) - 3359
18. Sasural Simar Ka (Star Plus) - 3156
19. Kasam (Colors) - 3062
20. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 2866

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Other articles published on May 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos