 »   »   » Like Ishqbaaz, Kumkum Bhagya To Have A Spin-Off Series!

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has wowed the audiences. After
seeing the success of the show, the makers planned for its
spin-off, Dil Bole Oberoi.
Ishqbaaz is the story of three Oberoi brothers, since the makers
couldn't show the stories of all the three brothers in the show,
they planned for its spin-off. The show was a hit as well! Now,
there are reports that Zee TV's popular show Kumkum
Bhagya's makers are also planning for its spin-off!
Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off
It is said that the spin-off series will have the story of
Pragya's father! The current show deals with Pragya, Abhi and his
family's story. The new series will focus on what happened to
Pragya's father and her family story.
The Spin-off Series Will Be
About…
A source close to the project confirmed the reports to an
entertainment website. The source said, "Yes, this news is true.
The show will soon see a spin-off series, whose story will focus on
Pragya's side of the family and will also give an insight on what
happened to her father."
Kumkum Bhagya Top Show On Zee
TV
Kumkum Bhagya is running successfully since past three years.
The show has been topping the TRP charts as well. Although Abhi and
Pragya's fans are curious about their reunion, they are upset with
the dragging saga.
Will The Spin-off Create The
Same Magic?
Now, the spin-off rumours would make crazy Abhi and Pragya's
fans double happy to watch their favourite couple for some more
time. We just hope the spin-off will not be dragged like the
original!
Pragya Kidnapped
Currently, on the show, Pragya is kidnapped by Tanu's boyfriend
Nikhil. Tanu's marriage with Abhi breaks, as he goes in search of
Pragya.
Tanu Wants Nikhil To Kill
Pragya
Tanu is annoyed with Abhi and Pragya. She will be seen asking
Nikhil to kill Pragya. She also asks Nikhil to take her as she want
to watch Pragya die!
Half Girlfriend’s Actors To
Guide Abhi
According to the latest spoiler, the Half Girlfriend's Shraddha
Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor (Riya and Madhav) will be guiding Abhi to
rescue Pragya.
Story So Far...
Tanu is shattered and goes to Nikhil, who is shocked to see her.
Nikhil asks Pragya as to why is she there as it is her suhagraat
and she should be with Abhi. (We are shocked to watch Nikhil, who
is Tanu's boyfriend, asking his own girlfriend about her suhagraat
with some other man!)
Tanu reveals that Abhi didn't get married to her as Sarla
stopped the marriage. Tanu is extremely angry at Pragya that she
wants to kill her.
Nikhil tries to console her, but in vain. Tanu asks him to kill
Pragya or else she will look for someone else to kill her! Nikhil
finally agrees to kill her.
On the other hand, Purab chokes Alia and asks about Pragya's
whereabouts. But, Alia doesn't reveal anything!
Meanwhile, Abhi is upset to let Pragya go! He searches for
Pragya and gets Purab's call. He asks Purab to inform about the
truck (in which Pragya was kidnapped), if he gets to know about the
same.
Will Abhi find Pragya, before Tanu and Nikhil kill her? Hit the
comment box to share your views...
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 19:33 [IST]
