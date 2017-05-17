 »   »   » Like Ishqbaaz, Kumkum Bhagya To Have A Spin-Off Series!

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has wowed the audiences. After seeing the success of the show, the makers planned for its spin-off, Dil Bole Oberoi.

Ishqbaaz is the story of three Oberoi brothers, since the makers couldn't show the stories of all the three brothers in the show, they planned for its spin-off. The show was a hit as well! Now, there are reports that Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya's makers are also planning for its spin-off!

Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off It is said that the spin-off series will have the story of Pragya's father! The current show deals with Pragya, Abhi and his family's story. The new series will focus on what happened to Pragya's father and her family story. The Spin-off Series Will Be About… A source close to the project confirmed the reports to an entertainment website. The source said, "Yes, this news is true. The show will soon see a spin-off series, whose story will focus on Pragya's side of the family and will also give an insight on what happened to her father." Kumkum Bhagya Top Show On Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya is running successfully since past three years. The show has been topping the TRP charts as well. Although Abhi and Pragya's fans are curious about their reunion, they are upset with the dragging saga. Will The Spin-off Create The Same Magic? Now, the spin-off rumours would make crazy Abhi and Pragya's fans double happy to watch their favourite couple for some more time. We just hope the spin-off will not be dragged like the original! Pragya Kidnapped Currently, on the show, Pragya is kidnapped by Tanu's boyfriend Nikhil. Tanu's marriage with Abhi breaks, as he goes in search of Pragya. Tanu Wants Nikhil To Kill Pragya Tanu is annoyed with Abhi and Pragya. She will be seen asking Nikhil to kill Pragya. She also asks Nikhil to take her as she want to watch Pragya die! Half Girlfriend’s Actors To Guide Abhi According to the latest spoiler, the Half Girlfriend's Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor (Riya and Madhav) will be guiding Abhi to rescue Pragya.

Tanu is shattered and goes to Nikhil, who is shocked to see her. Nikhil asks Pragya as to why is she there as it is her suhagraat and she should be with Abhi. (We are shocked to watch Nikhil, who is Tanu's boyfriend, asking his own girlfriend about her suhagraat with some other man!)

Tanu reveals that Abhi didn't get married to her as Sarla stopped the marriage. Tanu is extremely angry at Pragya that she wants to kill her.

Nikhil tries to console her, but in vain. Tanu asks him to kill Pragya or else she will look for someone else to kill her! Nikhil finally agrees to kill her.

On the other hand, Purab chokes Alia and asks about Pragya's whereabouts. But, Alia doesn't reveal anything!

Meanwhile, Abhi is upset to let Pragya go! He searches for Pragya and gets Purab's call. He asks Purab to inform about the truck (in which Pragya was kidnapped), if he gets to know about the same.

Will Abhi find Pragya, before Tanu and Nikhil kill her? Hit the comment box to share your views...