 »   »   » Mandana Karimi Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband; Says Her Mother-In-Law Abused Her!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, who got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in January 2017 in a lavish ceremony, has now filed a domestic violence case against him. The actress say that she still loves him and do not want to divorce him!

At the same time, Mandana adds that she wants all the rights as his legally wedded wife. In her petition, 'Mandana has claimed Rs 10 Lakhs as monthly maintenance, in addition to a compensation of Rs 2 Crores for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business,' reports Mid-Day. Read on...