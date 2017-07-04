Mandana Karimi Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband; Says Her Mother-In-Law Abused Her!
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, who got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in January 2017 in a lavish ceremony, has now filed a domestic violence case against him. The actress say that she still loves him and do not want to divorce him!
At the same time, Mandana adds that she wants all the rights as his legally wedded wife. In her petition, 'Mandana has claimed Rs 10 Lakhs as monthly maintenance, in addition to a compensation of Rs 2 Crores for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business,' reports Mid-Day. Read on...
Mandana Still Loves Gaurav
Mandana was quoted by TOI as saying, "Honestly, I love my husband very much. I haven't filed for divorce. I just want to tell him that you can't take a marriage so lightly. You can't manipulate and throw me out of the house."
Mandana Has Been Staying Away From The House For 7 Weeks!
"I am his wife and I don't understand why he isn't allowing me to enter my matrimonial house? I have been staying out of the house for almost 7 weeks."
Gaurav Wants Divorce!
"He recently told a common friend of ours that I don't want Mandana in my life and I will file for divorce. If he wanted to divorce me within 6 months of our marriage, why did he marry me."
Gaurav’s Mother Didn’t Approve Of Her Initially!
Mandana even revealed that her mother-in-law was against their relationship, but she thought things would get better with time. Mandana even adds that she changed her religion.
Mandana Changed Her Religion
"I accepted Hinduism and our wedding took place according to Hindu rituals. She only allowed us to get married as her son wanted to marry me."
Gaurav Chose His Mother!
"And now when she realised that her son is planning to move out of the house and separate the business she told Gaurav either you chose Mandana or her. My husband Gaurav, who doesn't have a spine to chose, decided to stay with his mother."
Gaurav’s Mother Insulted Mandana!
"She used to abuse and insult me. In fact, I was the one who told Gaurav that we will stay with the family. I will work on it."
Mandana Tried To Adjust In Gaurav’s Family!
"I really tried, but they were always mean to me and never accepted me as part of the family. She used to taunt me 'India mein aisa nahi hota, tum Iran se hona toh tumhe kya pata India ka culture'."
Mandana Is Left With No Money
Mandana adds that Gaurav is busy partying, while his mother is ready to go on a holiday. But, she herself has no money and all her things are still at Gaurav's place.