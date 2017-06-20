 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Actor Shakti Arora & Neha Saxena Have Parted Ways!

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena, who got engaged 2014 and were all set to get married November (2016), have apparently parted ways.

A source close to the couple reported that the actors have been facing a lot of differences which led to constant tiffs. Neha even went to Indonesia where Shakti was shooting, so that they can spend some time together but it had no positive effect!

It is also said that Shakti has extended his stay in Indonesia for three more months to avoid any complications back home! The actress has also deleted their pictures together from her social media account.

A source was quoted by BT as saying, "Neha is now back in India and they have decided to take a break from each other, they need time to think about where their relationship is headed. Distance is also taking a toll on their equation."

Meanwhile, Neha refuted the rumours by saying, "That's not true. Who is spreading this rumour? Shakti and I are together. In fact, I returned from Jakarta only because my visa expired."

Well, we hope Neha and Shakti resolve whatever misunderstandings they have among themselves and get back together soon!