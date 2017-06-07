 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel & Other TV Actors Shower Wishes

The television czarina, Ekta Kapoor is ringing in her 42nd birthday today (June 7). The Queen of small screen has secured a place in the hearts of many actors of the television industry.

Ekta has launched many actors who are now popular names in the television industry. Many actors (like Karan Patel) even consider her as a mentor! On the occasion of her birthday, the television actors took to social media to wish Ekta. Read on...

Mouni Roy "🦋To the woman with magic & stardust ✨💫 happy birthday @ektaravikapoor ❤️ May you always be enchanted with unrealism & the weave of an unparalleled imagination! Love you much always 😙🦋" Divyanka Tripathi "Only once in a while God creates #WonderWomen like you! Heartfelt wishes for love and happiness on your day! 🤗#HappyBirthday @ektaravikapoor." Adaa Khan "Happiest birthday to my gorgeous @ektaravikapoor a true inspiration and a huge example for women empowerment!! So proud to be associated with u ur project! May god almighty always bless u with success n happiness ❤️ 😘😘" Rithvik Wishes Ekta Sharing Ekta's picture, Rithvik wrote, "Happpyyyyy birthdayyyyy to this epitome of perfection....one of the most brutally honest and the most beautiful soul that I know...you are a revolution in yourself may this year be at its utmost best and make your greatness reach a different height altogether happy birthday @ektaravikapoor lots and lotsssss of love 🤗🤗🤗🤗😘😘" Karan Patel "@ektaravikapoor .... wish you a very very happy birthday ...! You've been a #DearFriend an #AwesomeProducer and above all a #BeautifulHumanBeing .... LOVE YOU EKTA ... 😘🤗♥️ ...! Lots and lots of #Luck and #Love to you ....! And Yes .... WE NEED TO CLICK NEW PICS 😂😂 ...!" Smriti Irani Wishes Ekta Smriti wrote, "#happybirthday to a #loving aunt #dedicated #daughter #caring #friend may you go from strength to strength #godbless #godspeed 🎂💖😘." Karanvir Bohra "Happiest to the Happiest. Om namo shivaya 🙏 to you on your birtday @ektaravikapoor Be blessed and spread your love." Krystle D'Souza "Happy happy HAPPIEST birthday to my half girlfriend who I fully love ! You are the bestestttttt friend ever ❤️ I love you to the 🌙and🔙 @ektaravikapoor !" Vishal Singh "Wish you a very Happy Birthday Ekie 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂@ektaravikapoor love you beyond words ❤️😘 I'm the luckiest person on this earth to have a friend like you. Have an amazing year ahead and stay blessed 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Bharti Singh Wishes Ekta Bharti Singh wrote, "Wishing the queen of Indian Television Industry @ektaravikapoor a very happy birthday! Have a fabulous year ahead!!! God bless you 😘😘😘🎂🎂🎂🎂#respect #love#hardworking #superwoman #strong 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼love you 😘😘🎂🎂🎂🎂❤❤❤❤💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

Ekta thanked everyone for the wishes by sharing Lord Balaji's picture. She wrote, "Thanku for all d love ' will reply to all posts msgs in a day! Thankuuuuuu JAI GOVINDA."

Ekta has changed the fate of entertainment in the television industry. She has produced over 50 serials which include Hum Paanch, the India's longest-running daily soap (Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, historic shows like Jodha Akbar and Chandra Nandini.

She debuted in Bollywood in Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. Since then, there was no look back!

The actress recently forayed into digital media with ALT Balaji. Some of the popular shows of her digital venture are Dev DD, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, The Test Case and Bewafaa Sii Wafaa. The originals are so popular that she is coming up with Dev DD and KTBM's Season 2 as well.

We wish Ekta, a very happy birthday and lot more success.