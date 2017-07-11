 »   »   » After Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Patel & Others Join The Lipstick Rebellion!

Bollywood film, Lipstick Under My Burkha is one of the most controversial films of this year. Ekta Kapoor kick-started 'Lipstick rebellion' movement as a part of promotions for the upcoming film. Not just Bollywood stars, Television actors too, followed the movement to support the film.
Recently, we saw Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha and other popular television actresses supporting Lipstick Under My Burkha on Instagram. They shared a picture with a lipstick and talked about their struggle in the society. Now, television's leading men too, have come out in open to support of the movie. The actors also nominated others to support the film. Read on...
Sriti Jha
"No Bataks are given... EVER...No never...Kripaya khud kasht kare...#LipstickRebellion #lipstickundermyburkha."
Mouni Roy
"They said "Don't" bother trying, you may not make it. I'm glad I didn't listen. #FightingTheDonts #LipstickRebellion #21stJuly @ektaravikapoor wishing tremendous success & sending lots of love ❤️! #lipstickundermyburkha"
Divyanka Tripathi
"(It's promotional...Do not get Emotional!)😊 I'm an ocean, pretty on the surface. Abysmal, opulent and varied in the depths that many can't see. You can't ever know me completely 'cause I have a #LipstickUnderMyBurkha!#LipstickRebellion💄"
Nakuul Mehta
Nakkul Mehta supported Ekta Kapoor's film Lipstick Under My Burkha by sharing a picture with a lipstick and a lengthy post where he praised the women. He also praised Gul Khan and Ekta Kapoor in his post.
Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu
"They told my wife managing one baby is hard enough, you will never be able to manage two! We said, 'TAKE THAT!' More power to you @bombaysunshine..."
"...and wishing my other favorite superwoman @ektaravikapoor all the best for the lipstick rebellion! #lipstickundermyburqua #lipstickrebellionbegins."
Karan Patel
"No shame to accept, She is POWERFUL, She is STRONG and if you think otherwise, up yours🖕you're Wrong ...! @ektaravikapoor more power to you for yet again proving the fact that a woman can do what no man can even think of."
"#LipstickUnderMyBurkha and the world at my feet ... is what every woman should believe ..! #lipstickrebellionbegins ...! This one is an eyeopener ..!"
Karan Joins Lipstick Rebellion
"Karan Further Wrote, "#MenForLipstick .... lets not forget that it takes a Woman to Make a Man .. a Son, a Husband, a Father, and all other titles that men can boast of."
"@ektaravikapoor thankyou for teaching us that accepting a woman as equal is what makes a man a Real Man ...!"
Manit Joura
"Don't let anyone tell you what to do. Don't let anyone tell you how to be. Here's to all you amazing women out there: make your own rules! Real Men stand with strong women. Since Always. #MenForLipstick #LipstickRebellion."
Aamir Ali
Real Men stand with strong women. Since Always. #MenForLipstick is about celebrating the men who let women be. Those who fight patriarchy with women. #LipstickRebellion #LisptickUnderMyBurkha @ektaravikapoor ur an inspiration in every sense."
Suyyash Rai
"After BIG-BOSS thousands of people said that your wife is a stronger personality I say I am proud that she is a strong woman, it's not about power it's about how strong you are as an individual. I say #takethat #menforlipstick."
"@ektaravikapoor @ek_ek_ekoo I love the way you inspire todays women. I LOVE YOU BABY @kishwersmerchantt."