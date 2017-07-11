 »   »   » After Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Patel & Others Join The Lipstick Rebellion!

Bollywood film, Lipstick Under My Burkha is one of the most controversial films of this year. Ekta Kapoor kick-started 'Lipstick rebellion' movement as a part of promotions for the upcoming film. Not just Bollywood stars, Television actors too, followed the movement to support the film.

Recently, we saw Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha and other popular television actresses supporting Lipstick Under My Burkha on Instagram. They shared a picture with a lipstick and talked about their struggle in the society. Now, television's leading men too, have come out in open to support of the movie. The actors also nominated others to support the film. Read on...