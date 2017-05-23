 »   »   » Mouni Roy To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Akshay Kumar?

Good news for all the fans of Mouni Roy out there! Reportedly, the 'Naagin' actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut soon. Recently, it was reported that Superstar Salman Khan is planning to launch the stylish actress in his upcoming home productions.

For the uninitiated, Mouni is a huge fan of Salman Khan. The duo share a good rapport as the actress visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote 'Naagin'. The actress was also spotted in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss, where she was seen performing alongside Salman.

The actress, who is also a brilliant dancer also made her first appearance in Bollywood with a special song 'Nachna Aaonda Nahin' in the film, Tum Bin 2.

Now, it looks like the actress is gearing up for her full-fledged acting debut. If reports are to be believed, Mouni will make her debut with Akshay Kumar. As per recent reports, Salman has recommended Mouni to Akshay. The latest buzz suggests that she might feature in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal,"The makers are looking for a new actress to be cast opposite Akshay in the film. The process of casting has been underway and couple of names have been in the discussion. Mouni is said to be one of the contenders."

The reports further suggest that, the duo will soon do a look test before the final announcements.

We can only hope that the actress makes an official announcement soon!