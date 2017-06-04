 »   »   » MTV Roadies Rising Girls Face Sexual Harassment; The Guy Thrown Out Of The Show!

Recently, MTV Roadies Rising contestant was eliminated, or rather thrown out of the show for misbehaving with girls.

Shweta from Neha's gang gathered courage and spoke about the issue. She accused that a male co-contestant (Jibran) entered her room when she was getting ready for the vote outs and switching off the lights repeatedly, making her uncomfortable.

Also, another contestant Khushnuma from Nikhil Chinapa's gang also said that she was feeling uncomfortable while talking to the same guy. She added that he tends to get too close!

This made the mentors charge the guy. Rannvijay said, "You don't have the right to enter a girl's tent without her permission. If your sister is changing and a guy meets her for the first time and does the same without permission, how would you react?"

An angry Neha Dhupia said, "Why didn't you go to a guy's room?" and Nikhil added, "I will throw you out right now. Do you understand what rape culture is, you are the living example of it."

Not just Shweta and Khushnuma, Jagriti Jha from Prince Narula's gang and Samyukta Hegde from Rannvijay's gang also complained about him!

Apparently, when Jibran saw everyone against him, he pretended to lose consciousness. The mentors took unanimous decision by asking him to leave the show.