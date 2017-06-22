Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Is All Set For Akshay Kumar’s Gold!
The diva of television industry Mouni Roy has been grabbing the headlines for her Bollywood debut. We had recently reported that Mouni will make her debut with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, Gold. Now, it is said that the actress will start shooting for the film in August.
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay." Meanwhile, the actress is chilling in Chicago. Check out the pictures...
Mouni In Chicago
Mouni posted this picture and wrote, "This cuddling weather, the saved kisses , standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc ..."
Mouni’s Before & After Yoga Looks
Mouni also shared her before and after pictures and wrote, "Before & (swipe 👈🏻) after yoga this morn! #wannabeyogini 👱🏻♀️."
Mouni Roy
Mouni shared a few pictures and wrote, "We need a band & some dancing in the middle of the roads here💋🕺!! #sisters #sonakitnasauna🔥😂🤣 #toomuchjoywithemidiots #muuaah @anishavarma @amolamiadolcevita @sonakshi_malik 🤣 @cchuich."
Circa 2014
Posting this picture, the Naagin actress wrote, "The glorious sun ☀️ & a frown 😶 #throw🔙 #masteringrandomness Circa' 2014."
Circa 2015
Mouni shared this picture and wrote, "That day that evening under the moonlight in a treehouse 🖤 Circa' 2015."
Although, the official announcement about the film and the cast are yet to be made, it is said that Mouni has already been finalised for Akshay's film.
The source further added, "It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India's history as well."
Mouni's Special Number In Tum Bin 2
Mouni is also a brilliant dancer, made her first appearance in Bollywood with a special song 'Nachna Aaonda Nahin' in the film, Tum Bin 2.
How Mouni Bagged Akshay's Movie?
It is known to all that Salman and Mouni share a good rapport. Mouni had also visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote 'Naagin'. She had also dedicated her performance to Salman during special episode 'Super Night With Tubelight' on Sony TV.
Hence, it was speculated that Superstar Salman Khan was planning to launch the stylish actress in his upcoming home productions. But, latest report said that Salman recommended Mouni to Akshay.