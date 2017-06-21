 »   »   » Naamkaran Actors Remember Late Reema Lagoo On Her Birth Anniversary

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 18. She was 59. The untimely and sudden death had shocked both Bollywood and Television industry.

Today (June 21) is late Reemaji's birthday. The Naamkaran actors took to social media to send out birthday wishes to the late actress.

Sayantani Ghosh shared a picture of herself with late Reemaji and wrote, "Happy bday reemaji..wherever you are now wishing u lotsa love ..#life#truth#reality."

Viraf Patel too, shared a picture snapped with the late actress and wrote, "#happybirthday #reemaji #reemalagoo #shineon #indiasfavouriteonscreenmom #bts #naamkarann #ashishmehta #dayavantimehta."

Gulfam Khan Hussain shared the veteran actress picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Reemaji... not a day goes by when I don't think of you... Miss you too much but I know you are in a better place with a bunch of people I will always love with all my heart... keep shining amongst those stars..."

We too, wish the late Reema Lagoo, a happy birthday!