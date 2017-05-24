 »   »   » Naamkaran SHOCKING TWIST: Neil & Avni To Get Married!

In Star Plus' popular show Naamkaran, Riya and Neil (Zain Imam) are all set to get married. Their wedding preparations are going in in full swing. Meanwhile, Avni wants to break their relationship at any cost. On the other hand, Riya feels that Avni is a threat to their relationship.

The makers have roped in popular actress Ragini Shah to step into veteran actress Reema Lagoo's sudden demise as the new Dayavanti Mehta. The actress has begun shooting and her entry is expected to happen soon. (Check out the latest spoiler below).

Avni Brainwashes Riya Avni is smartly playing her game against Daya. In the upcoming episodes, Avni will instigate Riya to break the alliance. She will ask her live life on her own terms and not to sacrifice for Daya. Riya Takes A Drastic Step Riya will get influenced by Avni and will take a drastic step. She will pack her bags and sneak out of the Mehta house on the day of her wedding. Dayavanti Learns The Truth Dayavanti will get to know that Riya has run away from the house. She will smartly ask Avni to take her place. Avni Becomes The Bride Avni will be forced to take Riya's place to preserve the repsect of the Mehta family. She will get ready as a bride. Avni & Neil Neil is completely unaware of this fact. Dayavanti will bring Avni to the mantap with her face covered by the veil. The Rituals Begin Their wedding rituals will begin. If reports are to be believed, Neela wil be aware of the bride swap. Will Neil get to know the truth? Stay tuned to know...

In The Last Episode...

Riya's Mehendi ceremony begins. Neil and his family arrive for the ceremony. Shweta, who hates Avni mixes a chemical in Avni's mehendi. Her plan turns out to be a disaster, as the mehendi gets exchanged and Riya uses it instead of Avni.

Riya's hand burns in the process. She blames Avni for the same and slaps her hard! Neil supports Avni and asks her to apologize to Avni, but she refuses. Amidst all this, Dayavanti arrives.

Dayavanti wants Neil and Riya's wedding to take place smoothly without any hassle. Later, Avni meets Ali and tells him that, it is impossible to break Riya and Neil's relationship, as Dayavanti has come back.

She tells him that if Riya herself calls off their relaionship, then their plan will be a success. Later, Ali meets Riya and insists her to call off the alliance by telling that Neil will leave her for Avni one day. But, she wants to marry Neil as per Dayavanti's wish.