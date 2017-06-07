 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni Tricks Neil To Escape With Ali!

he makers of Naamkaran have kept the viewers engaged with latest twist on the show. Recently, we saw how Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni got married.

Now, Avni tries to leave the house, but Neil gets her back home. In the upcoming episodes too, Avni tries to escape from Neil's house. Read on to know whether she will succeed in running away...

Avni Spikes Neil's Milk In the upcoming episode, Ali asks Avni to give ‘sleeping pills' to Neil and escape from the house. She spikes his milk and forces him to have the milk by getting closer to Neil. Neil & Avni Get Romantic! Neil doubts Avni's intentions. Avni gets trapped in her own plan as Neil makes her drink the milk. Avni drinks the milk and faints! Ali Avni again tries again to escape. Ali gets to know that Neil will be accompanying Avni to her house for ‘phag phere' rasam. Neil Ali spreads nails on the road. Neil's car's tyre gets punctured. He gets down from the car and is shocked to see the nails on the road. Avni Escapes With Ali! As soon as Neil gets down from the car, Avni sits on Ali's bike and escapes. Neil is shocked to see Avni going with Ali. Apparently, Avni plans to leave the city. Will she succeed? Will Avni Succeed In Escaping? According to the latest report, Neil reaches the airport on time and stops Avni from leaving the city!

Story So Far...

In the previous episode, we saw how Avni got into trouble when Bebe asked her to prepare food during 'rasoi rasam'. Bebe asks to prepare tasty food, while Avni is in a dilemma as she doesn't know to prepare food.

Prakash gives recipe book to Avni, as he feels that it will help her in preparing food. But, Avni still struggles to prepare food.

Although Neil teases initially, when Avni was in the kitchen, it was he who would have helped her. He would have asked DD to get food parcel from the hotel and give it to Avni.

Avni thanks DD for helping her. But the hotel bill falls down. It has to be seen whether someone gets the bill and knows that Avni got the food from the hotel!

Meanwhile, Bebe and others are seen waiting for Avni to get food. Neil even tells Bebe that Avni might not have prepared food, and it is better that they order food from the hotel. Bebe agrees, but Avni surprises Bebe by bringing food.

Bebe is impressed with Avni as the food was tasty. She also gives shagun to Avni.