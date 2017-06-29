 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Dayawanti Kidnaps Avni & Wants To Kill Her; Neela To Perform Tandav!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show Naamkaran are successful in impressing the audiences. To keep the audiences engaged, the makers are trying to bring new twists on the show.

As the audiences know, Avni (Aditi Rathore) finds out that Dayawanti has not only killed her mother, she is responsible for her father's death as well. Although Avni recalls the promise given to Neel that Dayawanti will be punished by law, she is extremely angry at her. She decides to kill Dayawanti! Read on to know the upcoming twist...

Daya Kidnaps Avni In the upcoming episode, Avni's plan backfires as Dayawanti, Ketan and Deksha kidnap her. They tie her hands and mouth with a rope and cloth, and take her to the ‘Kaali Maa' temple. Avni Gives Neel, A Hint! Avni tries to free herself but in vain. Neel reaches the temple and finds Avni's broken bangles and earring. He gets a clue that Avni is nearby. Avni Wants Neel To Rescue Her Apparently, Avni would have made her bangles and earring fall so that Neel can find her and rescue her. Well, it has to be seen if Neel rescues her or not! Dayawanti Wants To Burn Avni Alive! Dayawanti want to give Avni's ‘bali' and hides her in the bonfire. Meanwhile, Neela is worried about Avni and prays to the Goddess for her by performing a ‘tandav'. Neela & Dayawanti Neela meets Dayawanti in the temple and loses her cool. She shouts at her asking for Avni. Apparently, Dayawanti would have hidden Avni in between the logs of wood behind Neela! Sayantani Gosh Hinting about the upcoming sequence Neela aka Sayantani Gosh had shared a video clip. In the video, Neela is seen doing Tandav, She wrote, "And here it comes..my 1st dance performance in #naamkaran#shoot#starplus#tandav#rage#pain#emotions."

