 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Prakash’s Revelation & Avni’s Confession To Bring Avni Closer To Neil!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences engaged with Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni's track. As we witnessed, Avni gets married to Neil and faces trouble in Neil's house.

Apparently, Neil keeps Avni busy so that he can help her divert from her past. He doesn't want her to struggle for justice, but in turn decides to help her. But, Avni is unaware of Neil's intention and decides to escape from his house. Read on....

Avni Escapes With Ali Avni's repeated attempts of escaping from Neil's house, goes in vain. As we revealed earlier, Ali tries to help Avni escape when Neil and Avni were on the way for the ‘phagphere' rasam. Avni’s Plan Backfires Although, initially Avni runs away with Ali, she gets caught while she was about to leave the city. Neil brings Avni home. Avni Confesses Her True Identity According to the latest spoiler, Avni is upset and breaks down as her plan backfired. She confesses about her true identity to Neil. She tells Neil as to how she faced trouble in the past and is fighting for justice. Bebe & Shweta Upset With Avni At home, Bebe and Shweta are upset with Avni for leaving the house. It is then Prakash reveals his past to Neil. He reveals as to how he got married to Shweta. Prakash Reveals His Past Apparently, Shweta was to marry Prakash's friend. But he dies, and because Prakash liked Shweta's character, he married her. After marriage Shweta faced trouble as Bebe never liked her. Prakash Wants Neil To Save His Marriage Prakash reveals that he doesn't want Neil's marriage to undergo the same problem. Avni overhears their conversation! Neil & Avni According to the latest spoiler, Prakash's revelation and Avni's confession will bring Avni and Neil closer. We know that Neil has a soft corner for Avni. Well, it has to be seen if Avni too, starts loving Neil!

Neil asks Avni to behave properly with him and he might help her out. He will later be seen teasing Avni to try for some tricks to escape from the house.

Avni mixes sleeping pills in his milk. She tries to get closer to Neil and makes him drink the milk. Although Neil drinks it, he makes Avni's also drink the milk. She tries not to drink, but he forces her to drink. She falls unconscious after drinking the milk.

The next morning Avni wonders about the night and misunderstands Neil. He tells that he is a police inspector and can find out what's going on in a culprit's mind.

Neil adds that he didn't drink the milk and discarded it! Ali meets Avni and she cries as her plan failed.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, the doctors inform Dayawanti that she had a panic attack and has changed the medicine. Apparently, the doctor would have given vitamin supplements to Dayawanti on Neil's order!