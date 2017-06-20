 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Sana Sheikh Aka Avantika Helps Neil & Avni; Dayawanti’s Plan Backfires!

The makers of Naamkaran have been keeping the audiences engaged with Avni, Neil (Zain Imam) and Dayawanti's tracks. Previously, Avni was alone in her mission of exposing Dayawanti, but now Neil too, has joined Avni.

We had recently reported about the new entry on the show. Sana Sheikh, who has entered the show, is seen as a bar dancer. Read on to know the upcoming twist on the show...