 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Sana Sheikh Aka Avantika Helps Neil & Avni; Dayawanti’s Plan Backfires!

The makers of Naamkaran have been keeping the audiences engaged with Avni, Neil (Zain Imam) and Dayawanti's tracks. Previously, Avni was alone in her mission of exposing Dayawanti, but now Neil too, has joined Avni.
We had recently reported about the new entry on the show. Sana Sheikh, who has entered the show, is seen as a bar dancer. Read on to know the upcoming twist on the show...
Sana Aka Avantika Is A Cop!
On the show, Sana claims to be Avantika Verma, but the truth is only known to Neela, Avni and Neil! Apparently, Sana plays the role of a cop and she will be seen helping Neil and Avni.
Dayawanti Goes To Neil’s House
Dayawanti gets to know about Avni and goes to Neil's house to expose her. But Avni doesn't let her to enter the house and insults Daya.
Daya Plans To Expose Avni
In the upcoming episode, Dayawanti gets Avantika to Neil's house and exposes Avni. The family members will be shocked as Avantika tells the truth and shows the evidences.
Avantika’s Drama
Bebe questions Avantika, which leaves her confused. Instead of answering, Avantika asks Daya to help her as she was the one who asked her to expose Avni!
Dayawanti’s Plan Backfires!
Dayawanti's plan of exposing Avni fails. Bebe asks her servant to throw Daya out of the house. The servant hesitates initially as she was previously working for Dayawanti!
Daya Warns Avni
Dayawanti stares at the servant. But as Bebe ordered, the servant shows Daya, the door! Daya is angry at Avni and warns her that she will be back soon!
Avni Bonds With Neil & His Family!
Meanwhile, the fans will also get to see Avni and Neil's romance amidst Dayawanti's drama. Avni will also be seen bonding with Neil's family.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 17:21 [IST]
