 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoilers: Neel Hurts Himself As He Watches Avni & Ali Closer!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the viewers engaged with the latest twists on the show. Now that Dayawanti and her family is in jail, the makers are focussing on Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neel's (Zain Imam) love track.

It is known to all that Shweta and Riya do not want Neel and Avni to stay together. They will be planning together to separate them. Read on to know the upcoming track....