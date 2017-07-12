 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoilers: Neel Hurts Himself As He Watches Avni & Ali Closer!

Naamkaran Spoilers: Neel Hurts Himself As He Watches Avni & Ali Closer!

Posted By:
The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the viewers engaged with the latest twists on the show. Now that Dayawanti and her family is in jail, the makers are focussing on Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neel's (Zain Imam) love track.

It is known to all that Shweta and Riya do not want Neel and Avni to stay together. They will be planning together to separate them. Read on to know the upcoming track....

Bebe, Shweta & Riya Near Avni-Neel’s Room

In the upcoming episode, Shweta tells Bebe that Neel and Avni are not together. Shweta, along with Riya and Bebe, goes to Avni and Neel's room.

Avni Overhears Bebe & Shweta’s conversation

Avni overhears Bebe and Shweta's conversation and starts dancing. Neel is shocked to see Avni's different avatar.

Neel & Avni’s Romantic Dance

Avni and Neel will be seen dancing romantically. Bebe feels relaxed and lashes out at Shweta. Riya apologises to Bebe.

Avni Watches Neel Play With Kids In Rain

Meanwhile, Avni is seen attracted towards Neel. She watches him play football in the rain with children. As soon as Neel watches her, she runs inside the house.

Riya & Shweta Plan To Separate Avni & Neel

Meanwhile, both Riya and Shweta will be planning to show Neel and Riya's invitation card to Bebe. They almost succeed as well, but Avni faints at the right time.

Bebe Misunderstands Avni Is Pregnant

Bebe's attention gets diverted and she thinks Avni is pregnant. Shweta and Riya are shocked as Bebe announces about Avni's pregnancy.

Spoiler 1: Neel Jealous Watch Ali & Avni Closer

Also, Neel gets jealous watching Ali and Avni closer. He hurts his hand with a glass! Although it is clear that Avni loves Neel, he feels insecure seeing Avni with Ali!

Neel Misunderstands Avni

Apparently, Avni's 'mangalsutra' gets stuck in Ali's shirt button and he will be seen removing it. At the right time, Neel watches them and misunderstands Avni.

Neel & DD

When DD tries to talk to Neel, he asks him to call Avni and tell her that he won't be going to the house that day! He also closes door on DD's face!

Spoiler 2: Bebe Sends Avni & Neel To Honeymoon

There are also reports that Bebe will be sending Avni and Neel to honeymoon. But, Riya and Ali too, will follow them!

Spoiler 3: Ali & Riya Fall In Love!

While Riya and Ali try to separate Neel and Avni, they eventually fall in love! Will this stop Riya from planning against Neel and Avni?

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 20:49 [IST]
