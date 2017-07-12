 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoilers: Neel Hurts Himself As He Watches Avni & Ali Closer!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the viewers engaged with the latest twists on the show. Now that Dayawanti and her family is in jail, the makers are focussing on Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neel's (Zain Imam) love track.
It is known to all that Shweta and Riya do not want Neel and Avni to stay together. They will be planning together to separate them. Read on to know the upcoming track....
Bebe, Shweta & Riya Near Avni-Neel’s Room
In the upcoming episode, Shweta tells Bebe that Neel and Avni are not together. Shweta, along with Riya and Bebe, goes to Avni and Neel's room.
Avni Overhears Bebe & Shweta’s conversation
Avni overhears Bebe and Shweta's conversation and starts dancing. Neel is shocked to see Avni's different avatar.
Neel & Avni’s Romantic Dance
Avni and Neel will be seen dancing romantically. Bebe feels relaxed and lashes out at Shweta. Riya apologises to Bebe.
Avni Watches Neel Play With Kids In Rain
Meanwhile, Avni is seen attracted towards Neel. She watches him play football in the rain with children. As soon as Neel watches her, she runs inside the house.
Riya & Shweta Plan To Separate Avni & Neel
Meanwhile, both Riya and Shweta will be planning to show Neel and Riya's invitation card to Bebe. They almost succeed as well, but Avni faints at the right time.
Bebe Misunderstands Avni Is Pregnant
Bebe's attention gets diverted and she thinks Avni is pregnant. Shweta and Riya are shocked as Bebe announces about Avni's pregnancy.
Spoiler 1: Neel Jealous Watch Ali & Avni Closer
Also, Neel gets jealous watching Ali and Avni closer. He hurts his hand with a glass! Although it is clear that Avni loves Neel, he feels insecure seeing Avni with Ali!
Neel Misunderstands Avni
Apparently, Avni's 'mangalsutra' gets stuck in Ali's shirt button and he will be seen removing it. At the right time, Neel watches them and misunderstands Avni.
Neel & DD
When DD tries to talk to Neel, he asks him to call Avni and tell her that he won't be going to the house that day! He also closes door on DD's face!
Spoiler 2: Bebe Sends Avni & Neel To Honeymoon
There are also reports that Bebe will be sending Avni and Neel to honeymoon. But, Riya and Ali too, will follow them!