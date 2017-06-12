 »   »   » Naamkaran: What! Not Aditi, But Sana Sheikh Is ‘Real’ Avni?

Neil and Avni's nhok-jhok on Naamkaran has been keeping the audiences engaged on the show. Now, the makers of the show are set to introduce a new twist on the show.

As we revealed that Avni (Aditi Rathore) confesses her true identity (that she is real Avni) in front of Neil (Zain Imam). Read on...

Sana Amin Sheikh To Enter The Show The makers of the show have roped in Sana Sheikh, who will be seen claiming herself as Avni! Sana was last seen on the show Krishnadasi! Sana Plays Avni! According the latest report, both Avnis (Sana and Aditi) will be seen sharing their tashans to prove themselves as ‘real' Avni! Sana To Enter Naamkaran! Sana shared a picture on her social networking account. She wrote, "#Naamkaran Entry soon..!!" Neil Gets Hurt As we revealed, Avni's confession and Prakash's revelations will get Avni and Neil closer. In the upcoming episode, Neil hurts his hand, while Avni will be seen doing first-aid! Avni & Neil’s Pillow Fight Meanwhile, Avni will be seen wearing a shirt, seeing which Neil teases her. Avni is irritated and starts hitting Neil with a pillow. Avni Performs Vrat Later, Bebe and Shweta makes Avni perform a vrat. When Neil asks Shweta about that, she lies that Avni had been to jog! Neil doubts as Avni was wearing a sari! Neil Tries To Break Avni’s Fast! Apparently, Avni will be asked to perform fast for Neil! Also, Neil will be seen trying to break her fast, by teasing her and eating food in front of her, as he doesn't want Avni to struggle!

Story So Far....



In the previous episode, we saw how Neil tries to tighten the security at his house so that Avni doesn't try to escape.

Neil takes Avni to her house for the 'phagphere' rasam. Neela and Neil will be seen having discussion about Avni.

As we revealed earlier, Avni plans to escape with Ali while on the way back to Neil's house. But, her plan fails as Neil gets her back home.

Avni breaks down as her plan fails and confesses that she is Avni.

At home, Bebe and Shweta are upset that Avni tried to leave the house. Prakash will be seen doing Avni's arati. He will also be seen revealing about his past. He tells his marriage secret and asks Neil to save his marriage with Avni!

Avni overhears Neil and Prakash's conversation. In the upcoming episodes, Neil and Avni will be seen getting closer.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show....