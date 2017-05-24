 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Any Guess Who Is Getting Eliminated This Week?

Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye
8 has been keeping the audiences hooked to the show right from
the inception. The show has also made its place on the TRP charts
and the main reason for this is the interesting lineup of the
celebrity couples!
As we revealed earlier, this week, the contestants gear up for
teen ka tadka. The celebrity couple will be seen performing with
their choreographers. So, who do you think will be eliminated this
week?
According to the latest reports, this week, the judges decide
not to eliminate anyone! Why?
We had reported that Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and
Trupti-Siddharth Jhadav have returned to the show as wild card
entries. It will now be a tough competition among the contestants
as everyone gives mind-blowing performances.
An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Last week
had been quite a tedious one wherein the wild cards got selected.
And this week, the couples put in thrice their efforts in their
acts. Wanting to give them a breather, the makers decided to do
away with eviction."
No elimination came as a surprise as well as a relief for the
contestants.
Also there are reports that Remo D'Souza will be visiting the
sets this week for Dance+ 3 promotion. He will be seen giving
challenges to the contestants for the coming week.
Who do you think will win Remo's challenge? Hit the comment box
to share your views...
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 16:43 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...