 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Any Guess Who Is Getting Eliminated This Week?

Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 has been keeping the audiences hooked to the show right from the inception. The show has also made its place on the TRP charts and the main reason for this is interesting line up of the celebrity couples!

As we revealed earlier, this week, the contestants gear up for teen ka tadka. The celebrity couple will be seen performing with their choreographers. So, who do you think will be eliminated this week?

According to the latest reports, this week, the judges decide not to eliminate anyone! Why?

We had reported that Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and Trupti-Siddharth Jhadav have returned to the show as wild card entry. It will now be a tough competition among the contestants as everyone gives mind blowing performances.

An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Last week had been quite a tedious one wherein the wild cards got selected. And this week, the couples put in thrice their efforts in their acts. Wanting to give them a breather, the makers decided to do away with eviction."

No elimination came as a surprise as well as a relief for the contestants.

Also there are reports that Remo D'Souza will be visiting the sets this week for Dance+ 3 promotion. He will be giving challenge to the contestants for the coming week.

Who do you think will win Remo's challenge? Hit the comment box to share your views...