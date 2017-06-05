 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Competition To Get Tougher! Contestants To Prepare For Two Acts!

The makers of Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 have been keeping the audiences engaged. The celebrity contestants recently faced challenge given by Dance Plus' Remo D'Souza.

The challenge in the upcoming weeks is going to get tougher as the dance reality show is reaching its finale. In the upcoming week, the contestants prepare for two acts.

Apparently, the contestants have to perform a folk-based dance form, and the other their other act will have to depict love in any form!

In the recent episode, we saw Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble impressed the judges with their amazing performance. They won Remo's challenge and got a perfect score but were elimination.

Sharing a picture with Dance + trophy, Aashka wrote, "What a fantastic journey!! Thank you @StarPlus #nachbaliye8 @ibrentgoble you are my ⭐️ #danceplus #trophy 💃🏽."

With Aashka and Bent getting eliminated, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, are the top 5 finalists.

Who do you think will win the show? Hit the comment box to share your views...